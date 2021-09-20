Policeman guarding polio team shot dead in Kohat

PESHAWAR: Some unknown gunmen on Sunday killed a police constable guarding polio vaccination team workers in Kohat district. According to local police, some unidentified individuals opened fire on an anti-polio team in Dhal Behzadi district of Kohat and fled. Police personnel and rescue volunteers rushed to the location as soon as the incident was reported.

The body of the deceased cop was shifted to a nearby hospital and handed over to the next of kin. The provincial police have launched a search operation to nab the accused after gathering evidence.

While taking notice of the firing incident, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the police department to take necessary steps for the immediate arrest of those involved in the crime. The perpetrators of the incident cannot escape the clutches of the law," the chief minister said, adding that incidents such as this will not dampen the morale of the polio vaccination teams. "The provincial government is committed to eradicating the polio virus from the province," he maintained.

The CM offered condolences over the death of the policeman and expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the family. "Those who fired on the polio team are the enemies of our children.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021