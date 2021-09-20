Bilawal meets Akhtar Mengal

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday visited the residence of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal. The PPP leader met the BNP-M chief to offer his condolences on the death of his father Sardar Ataullah Mengal.

During the meeting, the overall political situation of the country was also discussed. Earlier in the day, President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif visited the residence of BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal here to offer condolence on the demise of veteran Baloch leader Ataullah Mengal.