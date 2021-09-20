Nepra chief visits wind power plants at Jhimpir, Thatta

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Tauseef H. Farooqi along with other members Rafique Ahmad Shaikh, Engr Maqsood Anwar Khan and CSR Consultant, Huma Zafar on Sunday visited Gul Ahmed, Master Wind Energy & Tricon Boston Wind Power Plants located in the wind corridor in Jhimpir, District Thatta, Sindh.

The visit aimed at observing the level of performance and delivery of the wind power projects ensuring that along with the quality services, power also brings prosperity for the local underprivileged communities by providing them basic needs and employment opportunities, said a press release.

The Chairman also inaugurated water pumps, distributed sewing machines and solar kits amongst the local communities, along with the opening of Vocational Skills Training Centre for women and a well-equipped community hospital.

Speaking on the occasion Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H. Farooqi lauded the CSR initiatives of the respective power plants and the Authority guided power plant's management to bring more impactful CSR plan to resolve the most critical basic issues of the community.