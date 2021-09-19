KP CM irked by delay in completion of irrigation schemes

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Saturday expressed displeasure over delay in the completion of the remodelling of Warsak Canal System Project in Peshawar and Nowshera districts.

Chairing a meeting to review progress on remodelling of Warsak Canal System project held here the other day at Chief Minister’s House.

Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Irrigation Tahir Orakzai and other concerned senior officials attended the meeting.

The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure approval of the revised PC-1 of said project from Executive Committee of National Economic Council in its upcoming meeting so that the project could be completed without any further delay. He has termed the project as of vital importance for irrigating agricultural lands in Peshawar and Nowshera and said that early completion of that project is one of the top priorities of his government and added that all concerned authorities would have to fulfil their respective responsibilities to this end. He further said that the completion of project would strengthen the canals system in Peshawar and Nowshera and would help irrigate thousands acres of additional land in the said districts.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the progress so far made on the said project. The meeting was informed that under the remodelling of the project, a 5.2 km long new tunnel was being constructed which would enable discharge of 700 cubic feet of water out of which 300 cubic feet could be used for drinking purposes.

The meeting was further informed that the remodelling would increase the capacity of the Main Water Governance Center from 550 cusecs to 950 cusecs. Similarly, the capacity of Warsak Gravity Canal will be increased from 350 cusecs to 456 cusecs while the capacity of existing Warsak Pump House will be increased from 200 to 290 cusecs.

Besides, installation of four new pumps, improvement of main canal and lining etc were also part of the remodelling project. Under the project, work was also underway on 132 KV transmission line and grid station. The required funds have already been released to Tesco for this purpose.

The meeting was told that the revised PC-1 of the project has been approved by the Central Development Working Party but approval from ECNEC is yet to be sought.

Significant funds have been allocated, 17 different packages have been prepared for the implementation of the remodelling project out of which 9 packages have been completed. Work is underway on five packages while procurement of equipment under three packages is in progress.

It was informed that the rate of physical progress on the project is 65%. Speaking on the occasion, The Chief Minister said that progress should be ensured by removing the obstacles in the way of completion of the project and PESCO Chief should be directed to expedite the work on installation of grid station and transmission line.

