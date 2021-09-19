ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,135
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,221,261
2,51224hr
4.4% positivity
Sindh
449,349
Punjab
420,615
Balochistan
32,722
Islamabad
103,923
KPK
170,738
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

High-quality electric fans can help save money, power: Shibli

Recorder Report 19 Sep 2021

GUJRAT: The government would annually save Rs356 billion and 3,400 megawatts of electricity by introducing high-quality electric fans that would consume much lesser electricity than the substandard fans available in the market.

This was claimed by Science and Technology Minister Shibli Faraz while addressing a presser in Gujrat Saturday.

The minister visited Gujrat to meet the office-bearers of Pakistan Electric Fans Manufacturers Association (PEFMA).

He said power demand in summer season in the country is up to 24,000 MW, out of which, 60 to 65 per cent electricity is used for cooling purposes.

In addition, he said, some 80 million electric fans are available in the market— across the country.

“But these fans are mostly substandard and consume maximum electricity. The government is introducing high-quality fans that would consume minimum electricity but give maximum output,” he said.

On an average, a substandard electric fan results in the monthly electricity bill of Rs 950 whereas a five-star rated fan consumes electricity of Rs 384, the minister said.

“People need to be given awareness about the importance of using fans of star ratings,” Faraz said.

He said the fan-manufacturing industry in Gujrat and other areas would be facilitated and fan-testing laboratories would be set up in the areas where this industry is based.

In the first phase, the government’s focus is high-quality fans while high-quality water motors would be manufactured in the second phase.

Faraz said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) “has to increase its capacity” to introduce technology for holding free and fair elections.

“This is a very unfortunate reality that general elections in Pakistan were always marred by rigging—horse-trading, bribe, intimidation and every other kind of foul play. This has to end. We are determined to hold 2023 general elections using Electronic Voting Machines. The forces of status quo would be defeated,” he said.

The government is not promulgating an ordinance for EVMs while a related bill for legislation to introduce EVMs in general elections would be presented in the joint session of the Parliament soon, Faraz said.

The minister took a jibe at President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif, suggesting that the PML-N leader “lost his senses.”

“The Sharifs—their bank accounts and properties are located all over the world. Their businesses thrived but this country became poorer and poorer. They have elite mansions and castles everywhere. Now it’s payback time for them. Their hypocrisy won’t work,” he remarked.

Faraz said he is ‘angry and disappointed’ over New Zealand cricket team’s decision to cancel Pakistan’s tour.

“Head of state-level security was provided to them,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shibli Faraz electricity consumption High quality electric fans PEFMA

Comments

Comments are closed.

High-quality electric fans can help save money, power: Shibli

An all-inclusive govt: PM says has initiated dialogue with Taliban

Tax Laws (Third Amend) Ord: Remittances via MCBs, ECs and MTOs given legal cover

Cellular Mobile Network QoS Regulations notified

Iran looks east after China-led bloc OKs entry

11 IPPs may get Rs131bn as first instalment

Commodities: FBR concerned at low GST collection

Biden faced ‘unfair criticism’ over troop pullout: PM

Govt to adopt gender roadmap: minister

Universal social protection: Pakistan takes a lead

Abu Dhabi cancels Covid-19 entry testing for UAE travellers

Read more stories