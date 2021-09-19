High-quality electric fans can help save money, power: Shibli

GUJRAT: The government would annually save Rs356 billion and 3,400 megawatts of electricity by introducing high-quality electric fans that would consume much lesser electricity than the substandard fans available in the market.

This was claimed by Science and Technology Minister Shibli Faraz while addressing a presser in Gujrat Saturday.

The minister visited Gujrat to meet the office-bearers of Pakistan Electric Fans Manufacturers Association (PEFMA).

He said power demand in summer season in the country is up to 24,000 MW, out of which, 60 to 65 per cent electricity is used for cooling purposes.

In addition, he said, some 80 million electric fans are available in the market— across the country.

“But these fans are mostly substandard and consume maximum electricity. The government is introducing high-quality fans that would consume minimum electricity but give maximum output,” he said.

On an average, a substandard electric fan results in the monthly electricity bill of Rs 950 whereas a five-star rated fan consumes electricity of Rs 384, the minister said.

“People need to be given awareness about the importance of using fans of star ratings,” Faraz said.

He said the fan-manufacturing industry in Gujrat and other areas would be facilitated and fan-testing laboratories would be set up in the areas where this industry is based.

In the first phase, the government’s focus is high-quality fans while high-quality water motors would be manufactured in the second phase.

Faraz said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) “has to increase its capacity” to introduce technology for holding free and fair elections.

“This is a very unfortunate reality that general elections in Pakistan were always marred by rigging—horse-trading, bribe, intimidation and every other kind of foul play. This has to end. We are determined to hold 2023 general elections using Electronic Voting Machines. The forces of status quo would be defeated,” he said.

The government is not promulgating an ordinance for EVMs while a related bill for legislation to introduce EVMs in general elections would be presented in the joint session of the Parliament soon, Faraz said.

The minister took a jibe at President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif, suggesting that the PML-N leader “lost his senses.”

“The Sharifs—their bank accounts and properties are located all over the world. Their businesses thrived but this country became poorer and poorer. They have elite mansions and castles everywhere. Now it’s payback time for them. Their hypocrisy won’t work,” he remarked.

Faraz said he is ‘angry and disappointed’ over New Zealand cricket team’s decision to cancel Pakistan’s tour.

“Head of state-level security was provided to them,” he added.

