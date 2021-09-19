Rescue-1122 to impart training to girl guides

LAHORE: Owing to the efforts of Governor Punjab’s wife Begum Perveen Sarwar as President of Punjab Girl Guides Association, Rescue 1122 and the University of Lahore have mutually launched a training program for girl guides in which they will be offered free training in various rescue courses.

Begum Perveen Sarwar while talking to the media on Saturday said that the Punjab Girl Guides Association is committed to empowering young girls. In the first phase, the University of Lahore and Rescue 1122 Punjab have launched the training program for Girl Guides.

Various free training courses will be offered to girl guides, adding that our country cannot progress without the due contribution of women. So, in addition to education, it is very important to equip young girls with skills that open various avenues of opportunities for them.

She said that as the Founder of HunarGah and Chairperson of Sarwar Foundation, she is working towards the empowerment of underprivileged women through skills development.

Moreover, Begum Perveen Sarwar also attended the 6th Annual National Olive Festival as the Chief Guest and invited the management of the Olive Festival to organize the next festival at Governor House.

