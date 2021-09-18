ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
France says to work with India to promote multilateral order

  • "Based on a relationship of political trust between two great sovereign nations of the Indo-Pacific," the ministry says
Reuters Updated 18 Sep 2021

PARIS: France's foreign affairs minister agreed with his Indian counterpart to work on a programme to promote "a truly multilateral international order," the French foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Jean-Yves Le Drian and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar also agreed during a call to deepen their strategic partnership, "based on a relationship of political trust between two great sovereign nations of the Indo-Pacific," the ministry said in a statement.

In escalation over submarine deal, France recalls envoys from US and Australia

France on Friday recalled its ambassadors from the United States and Australia after Canberra ditched a multi-billion-dollar order for French submarines in favour of a partnership with Washington and London in the Indo-Pacific region.

