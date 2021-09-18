ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,135
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,221,261
2,51224hr
4.4% positivity
Sindh
449,349
Punjab
420,615
Balochistan
32,722
Islamabad
103,923
KPK
170,738
IPL resumes in UAE after Covid-19 disruption

Reuters Updated 18 Sep 2021

DUBAI: More than four months after the COVID-19 outbreak halted the world's richest Twenty20 tournament, the Indian Premier League resumes in Dubai on Sunday with a mouth-watering clash between the IPL's two most successful franchises -- Mumbai and Chennai.

With India grappling with a surge of COVID-19 cases, the eight-team league was suspended near its half way stage in May after two franchises reported several positive cases.

The rest of the league was subsequently shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which also hosts this year's Twenty20 World Cup in October-November.

IPL experience will boost Australia's chances at World Cup: Maxwell

The action begins with five-time champions Mumbai Indians resuming their bid for a third successive title against three-time winners Chennai Super Kings led by former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

While some of the franchises might struggle for momentum after the disruption, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli said it would not be the case with his team, who are third in the points table sandwiched between Chennai and Mumbai.

"Whether you are seven wins in a row or no wins out of five or six games, which we have experienced as a team, you still have to find motivation and that passion inside you," Kohli told a virtual news conference on Saturday.

Bangalore, still chasing their maiden title, began strongly this year and Kohli attributed it to the team culture.

"You should not be disheartened by losses and definitely not take wins for granted," the India captain said.

Former players back Rohit to replace Kohli as India's T20 captain

"The focus was on the culture of the team -- enjoyment and keeping up that atmosphere."

"Yesterday at my first practice, I just felt like we never went away. I felt the same happiness, the same joy."

Table-toppers Delhi have announced that Rishabh Pant will continue as captain for the rest of the tournament even after regular skipper Shreyas Iyer's return from a shoulder injury.

United Arab Emirates Mahendra Singh Dhoni Dubai Twenty20 World Cup IPL resumes

