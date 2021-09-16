ANL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
ASC 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
ASL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.34%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.95%)
BYCO 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
FFBL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
FNEL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
GGGL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 43.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.03%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.67%)
JSCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.15%)
KAPCO 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
MDTL 3.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.67%)
NETSOL 157.75 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.34%)
PACE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
PAEL 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
PIBTL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
POWER 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
PRL 20.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PTC 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.08%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (9.74%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
TELE 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.28%)
TRG 175.91 Increased By ▲ 8.66 (5.18%)
UNITY 36.97 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (6.48%)
WTL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.73%)
BR100 5,026 Increased By ▲ 52.36 (1.05%)
BR30 24,773 Increased By ▲ 557.21 (2.3%)
KSE100 46,920 Increased By ▲ 203.74 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,658 Increased By ▲ 98.44 (0.53%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,004
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,215,821
3,01224hr
5.3% positivity
Sindh
447,678
Punjab
418,196
Balochistan
32,671
Islamabad
103,549
KPK
169,972
Sports

IPL experience will boost Australia's chances at World Cup: Maxwell

Reuters 16 Sep 2021

DUBAI: Australia's players will benefit from taking part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when it resumes in Dubai on Sunday and the experience will stand them in good stead for the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell said.

The 32-year-old, along with the likes of top order batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner, will return to action after they skipped Australia's recent tours of West Indies and Bangladesh.

The second half of the IPL season was shifted to the UAE due to a COVID-19 surge in India, and Maxwell said it was an excellent opportunity for the players to acclimatise to conditions before the World Cup begins on Oct. 17.

"Even if they're not playing, they're training with some of the best players in the world and getting used to it, and hopefully we're able to hit the ground running in the World Cup," Maxwell told www.cricket.com.au

"I think it's a really good lead-in for the guys who are going to be over there.

"To be able to train in those facilities and acclimatise, it's going to be hot and to have that extra month there I think it will be valuable for those guys."

Key New Zealand players could miss Pakistan series due to IPL

The Royal Challengers Bangalore player said he skipped Australia's recent tours to avoid two more months of living in a biosecure bubble.

"That really takes its toll on some of the players," he added.

A depleted Australia lost 4-1 in both West Indies and Bangladesh and are currently the seventh ranked Twenty20 team.

Maxwell, however, was optimistic that Australia could win the World Cup, the only major global trophy to have eluded them.

"100% we can win it," he said.

"I think we've got a great squad, and we've got a lot of experience in there.

"If you can get one or two players that are running hot at the start of the tournament, it can be hard to stop."

