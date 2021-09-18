ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,135
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,221,261
2,51224hr
4.4% positivity
Sindh
449,349
Punjab
420,615
Balochistan
32,722
Islamabad
103,923
KPK
170,738
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Soviet chess legend sues Netflix for 'sexist' line in Queen's Gambit

The world's first female chess grandmaster, Nona Gaprindashvili, was described in the show's last episode as a female champion who had "never faced men".
Reuters 18 Sep 2021

The world's first female chess grandmaster, Nona Gaprindashvili, has filed a $5 million defamation lawsuit against Netflix over a line in its The Queen's Gambit series which her lawyers say is false and sexist.

The 80-year-old Soviet chess icon, a hero in her native South Caucasus Republic of Georgia, was described in the show's last episode as a female champion who had "never faced men".

The suit filed on Gaprindashvili's behalf in a U.S. federal court in Los Angeles said the reference to her was "degrading her accomplishments before an audience of many millions".

The legal papers seen by Reuters said the five-times world champion was "the first woman in history to achieve the status of international chess grandmaster among men".

Lockdown and Netflix's Queen's Gambit have been 'spectacular' for chess, says Indian grandmaster

She had played against at least 59 male chess players by 1968, the year in which the episode was set, according to the legal papers.

Netflix did not immediately reply to a request for comment but was cited in U.S. media as saying it would "vigorously defend the case".

"We believe this claim has no merit," a spokesperson for U.S. streaming giant was quoted as saying.

The Queen's Gambit, based on a 1983 novel by Walter Tevis, tells the story of young orphan Beth Harmon who becomes the world's best chess player in the Cold War era.

Harmon, who is played by Anya Taylor-Joy, is described by Netflix as someone "determined to conquer the traditional boundaries established in the male-dominated world of competitive chess."

The series won two Golden Globes this year and nabbed 18 nominations at this weekend's 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. It is said to have inspired more women to take up chess.

The Crown and Mandalorian top Emmy nominations with 24 each

Gaprindashvili's lawyers say the series, released in October 2020, caused her professional harm and want the line about her never facing men removed, calling it "grossly sexist and belittling".

The lawsuit accuses the series of continuing to cause Gaprindashvili, who competes in senior chess tournaments, "irreparable damage".

Netflix, headquartered in California, hired Russian former world champion Garry Kasparov and American national master Bruce Pandolfini as their consultants.

Netflix Soviet Union Chess Queen's Gambit

Comments

1000 characters

Soviet chess legend sues Netflix for 'sexist' line in Queen's Gambit

Afghanistan: PM spells out for world 'two stark choices'

Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021: 7 new measures introduced to broaden tax base

Govt says CPEC facing no slowdown

Incremental consumption: CCoE approves winter incentive package

FDI declines 20pc in two months

Revival of Pakistan Steel Mills: PC holds meeting with S. Korea-China consortium

IMF chief denies altering WB report to appease China

IMF board reviewing report

Jul-Aug period: CA posts $2.2bn deficit on higher import bill

Lenders to be picked thru bidding: Govt guarantee to banks for KPP will now be 50pc

Read more stories