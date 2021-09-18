FCCI elections 2021-22: Woman candidate elected unopposed

FAISALABAD: In connection with the annual elections of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry 2021-22 a woman was elected unopposed in the reserved seat for women after the completion of corporate and associate class elections.

All the wining candidates pledged to work for the welfare of the business community and celebrated their victory by making victory signs.

In the second leg of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) election for 2021-22, the polling for the associate class completed here yesterday. There were seventeen candidates against seven vacant seats of this class. According to the unofficial result, Atif Munir of M/s Abdullah Mahad Impex got a maximum 995 votes, Zeeshan Akram of M/s Zeeshan Akram Yarn Broker got 976, Mian Abdul Waheed of M/s Hawk International got 974, Sana Ullah Niazi of M/s Hameed Traders got 947, Chaudhary Khadim Hussain of M/s Maan Weaving Factory got 947, Zafar Iqbal of M/s Blossom Enterprises got 968, Ghulam Hussain of M/s G H Traders got 911, Zeeshan Riaz of M/s Zee International Trader got 170, Malik Manzoor Maqbool of M/s Al-Falah Hosiery got 226, Noor-ul-Huda Butt of M/s. Butt Jee Barber Store got 162, Rana Muhammad Aslam of M/s Zam Zam International got 166, Muhammad Tayyab of M/s Tayyab & Brothers got 221, Tariq Javed of M/s Arshman Manpower Bureau got 145, Muhammad Ejaz Ashraf of M/s Al-Ejaz Ashraf got 128, Kashif Majeed of M/s Arshman Travels & Tours Services got 20, Muhammad Anam Ullah Khan of M/s Khan Corporation got 20 and Muhammad Boota of M/s North Star Enterprises could manage only 45 votes.

Out of these contesting candidates, Atif Munir of M/s Abdullah Mahad Impex, Zeeshan Akram of M/s Zeeshan Akram Yarn Broker, Mian Abdul Waheed of M/s Hawk International, Sana Ullah Niazi of M/s. Hameed Traders, Chaudhary Khadim Hussain of M/s Maan Weaving Factory, Zafar Iqbal of M/s Blossom Enterprises, Ghulam Hussain of M/s G H Traders were declared successfully. Their tenure will be for a period of two years.

Meanwhile the members of the FCCI Election Commission Engineer Rizwan Ashraf, Muhammad Ayub Sabir and Chaudhary Muhammad Nawaz said that there were 3052 eligible voters from this class out of which 1215 cast their votes while 41 votes was cancelled. According to the Election Commission, the polling was held in a most peaceful manner and no candidate raised any objection against the election. Lawyers, journalists and representatives of the civil society also visited the FCCI to monitor the election process.

Engineer Rizwan Ashraf member election commission has congratulated the winners and appreciated the spirit of the failing contestants. He said that there was only one candidate for the one reserve seat for women hence, Mrs Farah Haris has already been declared elected uncontested. Now the polling for this class will not be held as per election schedule. Engineer Rizwan Ashraf said that now election will be held for the three office bearers including President, SVP and Vice President.-PR

