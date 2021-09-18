ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
THE RUPEE: Largely unchanged

BR Research 18 Sep 2021

KARACHI: PKR largely remained unchanged against major currencies on Friday after gaining ground the day before. According to experts, this was most likely the continuing effect of SBP Deputy Governor's statement given on TV regarding currency speculators and anticipation regarding SBP Monetary Policy Committee meeting due on Monday next week. (Read more detail at https://www.brecorder.com/news/40120625/currency-fix-the-underlying-rot). In global markets, dollar was going strong at the time of writing of this report as a raft of strong economic US data raised expectations of US Fed tightening economic policy earlier than expected.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 5 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 168.15 and 168.25 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling over yesterday's rates closing at 168.50 and 168.80 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 197.50 and 199 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 20 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling closing at 46.30 and 46.50 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 35 paisas for buying and 25 paisas for selling closing at 44.75 and 44.95 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 168.50
Open Offer     Rs 168.80
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Friday.

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 168.15
Offer Rate     Rs 168.25
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The The Pak rupee stayed unchanged on the buying side while it appreciated its worth on the selling side in relation to the greenback in the open currency market on Friday.

According to the local currency dealers, the greenback firmly closed at its opening rate for buying at Rs 168.40 whereas it lost 20 paisas for selling and closed at Rs 169.30 against the overnight closing trend of Rs 169.50.

Moreover, the rupee-pound sterling parity stayed unchanged amid sluggish trading activity in the market. Consequently, the British currency firmly closed at its opening trend for buying and selling at Rs 231.30 and Rs 233.50, respectively, they added.

