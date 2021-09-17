ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,072
6824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,218,749
2,92824hr
5.08% positivity
Sindh
448,658
Punjab
419,423
Balochistan
32,707
Islamabad
103,720
KPK
170,391
Asia Gold: India jewellers eye festive boost as buyers ignore price dip

  • Chinese premiums rise to $5-$9 this week
  • Singapore premiums at $1.2-$1.6/oz
  • Current price very attractive to build stocks
Reuters 17 Sep 2021

A pullback in domestic prices failed to revive physical gold demand in India this week, with jewellers banking on the upcoming wedding and festive season, while top consumer China saw an uptick in buying.

"Sentiment is weak. Retail demand is lower than normal as many consumers are preserving cash," said a Mumbai-based bullion dealer with a private gold importing bank.

On Thursday, local gold futures fell to 45,812 rupees per 10 grams, a trough since Aug. 10.

Dealers in India were charging premiums of up to $3 an ounce over official domestic prices - inclusive of 10.75% import and 3% sales levies - versus last week's $2.

Jewellers could increase buying in coming days as prices have corrected and peak demand season is approaching, said another Mumbai-based bullion dealer, adding "the current price is very attractive for jewellers to build stocks."

With the start of wedding season as well as festivals like Dhanteras and Diwali, the December quarter usually accounts for about a third of India's gold sales.

Asia Gold: Indian buyers on sidelines, hope for clear price trend

In China, premiums rose to $5-$9 per ounce on average over global benchmark prices, which fell as low as $1,744 an ounce this week, from $3-$4 last week.

The top-consumer saw strong physical demand, with premiums as high as $7-$9, due to strength in the Chinese yuan and a rush to safe-haven on the back of collapsing property stocks, said Bernard Sin, Regional Director, Greater China at MKS.

"We saw extremely large gold importation into China this week," Sin added.

Premiums of $0.50-$1.20 were charged in Hong Kong, while $1.20-$1.60 premiums were quoted in Singapore.

"On the retail front, we see the trend of investors buying more as long as prices are below $1,800," said Vincent Tie, sales manager at dealer Silver Bullion.

In Japan, gold was sold at a premium of $0.50 an ounce.

