ANL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.68%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.1%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.82%)
FCCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.54%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFL 17.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.05%)
FNEL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.05%)
GGGL 22.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
GGL 43.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
JSCL 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.81%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.63%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.33%)
NETSOL 154.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.79%)
PIBTL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
POWER 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
PRL 20.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
PTC 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.16%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.89%)
TELE 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.25%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.05%)
UNITY 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.76%)
WTL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
BR100 5,007 Decreased By ▼ -19.46 (-0.39%)
BR30 24,631 Decreased By ▼ -142.41 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,854 Decreased By ▼ -66.89 (-0.14%)
KSE30 18,599 Decreased By ▼ -58.86 (-0.32%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,072
6824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,218,749
2,92824hr
5.08% positivity
Sindh
448,658
Punjab
419,423
Balochistan
32,707
Islamabad
103,720
KPK
170,391
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm falls more than 2% to two-week low on weaker rival oils

Reuters 17 Sep 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell over 2% on Friday, hitting a two-week low and on course for a weekly fall, after the contract tracked losses in rival edible oils and as poor import margins in key markets hurt demand.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 104 ringgit, or 2.4%, at 4,225 ringgit ($1,013.92) a tonne by the midday break, its lowest since Sept. 2.

Palm is set to fall 1.2% for the week, its third consecutive weekly loss.

The decline was a result of bearish momentum in global vegetable oils and India's hike in fortnightly import tariffs, which made palm less competitive against sunflower oil and canola oil, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

"Given the heavy selloff in Bursa Malaysia today and overall downward correction in global vegetable oil complex, we expect importers to stay away from palm oil buying for the time-being," Bagani said.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.6%. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 2.8% while its palm oil contract eased 4.2%.

The Chinese market was quiet amid negative import margins and ahead of long holidays, Bagani said. The Dalian will be closed from Saturday and will resume trade on Wednesday.

Palm oil hits 10-day closing high

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

"In Indonesia, traders are estimating slower palm oil production growth in remaining 2021 period, but we believe the lower production pace has been priced in and the lower biodiesel production numbers are bearish for the market," Bagani said.

Palm oil may break a resistance at 4,439 ringgit per tonne, and rise towards 4,507 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Malaysian palm oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm falls more than 2% to two-week low on weaker rival oils

Rare opportunity to finally end 40 years of war in Afghanistan: PM at SCO summit

We have to restore Chinese investor confidence: SAPM

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases decline to 65,725, lowest since July

World Bank discontinues its business climate report

Ordinance promulgated: Non-filers of tax returns to face strict actions

Trade, transportation: PM, Kazakh President for increased cooperation

IMF for action to prevent humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

NA pays tributes to valiant struggle of Syed Ali Geelani

WHT collection: Decline from cash withdrawals from banks witnessed

No-confidence motion against CM: Sanjrani arrives in Quetta

Read more stories