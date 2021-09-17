ANL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
ASC 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
ASL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.34%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.95%)
BYCO 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
FFBL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
FNEL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
GGGL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 43.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.03%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.67%)
JSCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.15%)
KAPCO 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
MDTL 3.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.67%)
NETSOL 157.75 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.34%)
PACE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
PAEL 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
PIBTL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
POWER 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
PRL 20.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PTC 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.08%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (9.74%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
TELE 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.28%)
TRG 175.91 Increased By ▲ 8.66 (5.18%)
UNITY 36.97 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (6.48%)
WTL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.73%)
BR100 5,026 Increased By ▲ 52.36 (1.05%)
BR30 24,773 Increased By ▲ 557.21 (2.3%)
KSE100 46,920 Increased By ▲ 203.74 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,658 Increased By ▲ 98.44 (0.53%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,072
6824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,218,749
2,92824hr
5.08% positivity
Sindh
448,658
Punjab
419,423
Balochistan
32,707
Islamabad
103,720
KPK
170,391
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold inches higher; set for weekly loss as dollar holds firm

  • Break below $1,750/oz, could see gold fall to $1,715
  • Dollar holds close to near-three week peak
Reuters Updated 17 Sep 2021

Gold prices recovered on Friday after sliding to an over one-month low in the previous session, though a firm dollar set the metal on course for a weekly decline as investors awaited next week's key U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting.

Spot gold edged up 0.3% to $1,758.10 per ounce by 0329 GMT, while U.S. gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,759.50. The precious metal has declined 1.6% this week.

"While support at $1,750 has so far held, with some speculative short-covering lifting prices slightly, the bounce looks anaemic and gold faces another test of $,1750 as the dollar remains firm," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA.

The dollar held close to a near three-week peak on Friday, increasing gold's cost for buyers holding other currencies.

"If $1,750 breaks, gold could target the $1,715 area, and potentially long-term support around $1,675," Halley added.

Bullion slipped as much as 2.7% on Thursday, as the dollar index jumped after an unexpected increase in U.S. retail sales last month raised expectations of the Federal Reserve potentially reducing its stimulus sooner.

Gold drops on stronger dollar as investors strap in for Fed meet

The Federal Open Market Committee's two-day policy meeting is due to be held on Sept. 21-22.

Reduced central bank stimulus tends to lift bond yields, which raises the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. It also helps boost the dollar, further weighing on bullion.

Fitch Solutions said in a note it had a neutral outlook on gold for the coming months with the precious metal easing in 2022.

"The Fed's normalisation of monetary policy, a strong global economic growth outlook and the temporary strengthening of the U.S. dollar should put a lid on gold prices," Fitch said.

Silver fell 0.1% to $22.91 per ounce, after hitting its lowest in more than a month on Thursday.

Platinum rose 0.9% to $941.31, while palladium dipped 1.8% to $1,997.08.

Gold Prices Spot gold

Comments

1000 characters

Gold inches higher; set for weekly loss as dollar holds firm

WB kills business climate report

Ordinance promulgated: Non-filers to face strict actions

PM invites Tajik investors

Trade, transportation: PM, Kazakh President for increased cooperation

IMF for action to prevent humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

US statement about reassessing relations ‘surprises’ Pakistan

WHT collection: Decline from cash withdrawals from banks witnessed

Officials’ trading: Powell orders sweeping ethics review

No-confidence motion against CM: Sanjrani arrives in Quetta

GST on toll manufacturing: MoF, FBR and PRAs reach consensus

Read more stories