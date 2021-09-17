President tells UNHCR: Afghanistan need assistance

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the international community to assist Afghanistan, which is in dire need of humanitarian and economic assistance, said a press release issued on Thursday.

He said that the long-drawn war had increased the miseries of Afghan people and the international community should not abandon Afghanistan alone and continue to provide economic and humanitarian assistance to its people. He made these remarks, while talking to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, today.

Welcoming the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the president stated that Pakistan had played a major role in the promotion of peace and reconstruction of Afghanistan. He said that Pakistan was the only country in the world which had hosted over 3.5 million Afghan refugees for the last four decades.-PR

