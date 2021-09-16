ANL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
ASC 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
ASL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.12%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.95%)
BYCO 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.23%)
FCCL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
FFBL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.45%)
FNEL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
GGGL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
GGL 43.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.19%)
JSCL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (5.26%)
KAPCO 38.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
MDTL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.59%)
NETSOL 157.75 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.34%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PAEL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.83%)
PIBTL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.85%)
POWER 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
PRL 21.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.57%)
PTC 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.23%)
SILK 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 22.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.29%)
TRG 176.25 Increased By ▲ 9.00 (5.38%)
UNITY 35.31 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.7%)
WTL 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.09%)
BR100 5,016 Increased By ▲ 41.97 (0.84%)
BR30 24,657 Increased By ▲ 441.35 (1.82%)
KSE100 46,829 Increased By ▲ 112.77 (0.24%)
KSE30 18,623 Increased By ▲ 62.92 (0.34%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,004
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,215,821
3,01224hr
5.3% positivity
Sindh
447,678
Punjab
418,196
Balochistan
32,671
Islamabad
103,549
KPK
169,972
Pakistan

After recovery, NAB hands cheque for Rs110m over to NBP

Recorder Report Updated 16 Sep 2021

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday handed over a cheque worth over Rs110 million to the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) after recovering the amount from a private firm under the plea bargain (PB) law.

NAB Lahore Director General Shahzad Saleem presented the cheque to a representative of the NBP during a ceremony held at the bureau’s headquarters at Thokar Niaz Baig here, according to a spokesperson. He said the administration of a private firm, Messrs Z B Hosiery Pvt Ltd, had caused losses of millions of rupees to the national exchequer by issuing fake letter of credits (LCs) and bogus export bills.

Meanwhile, he said the anti while-collar crime agency took notice of the alleged corruption and started probing the matter. In 2017, he added, the bureau filed a reference before an accountability court against accused Shehnaz Akram, who later approached the NAB for a plea bargain.

Subsequently, NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal while fulfilling all the legal formalities allowed the PB which led to the recovery of Rs110 million.

