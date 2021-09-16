ANL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.61%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 16 Sep 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 95,777 tonnes of cargo comprising 50,045 tonnes of import cargo and 45,732 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Wednesday.

The total import cargo of 50,045 comprised of 12,644 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 7,161 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 8,334 tonnes of Wheat and 21,906 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 45,732 tonnes comprised of 27,257 tonnes of containerized cargo, 8,431 tonnes of Cement, 3,050 tonnes of Clinkers and 6,994 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 2856 containers comprising of 847 containers import and 2009 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 297 of 20’s and 189 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 86 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 438 of 20’s and 779 of 40’s loaded containers while 01 of 20’s and 847 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

About 04 ships namely, Dm Emerald, Gdf Suez North Sea, U Glory and Kmtc Mundra have berth at Karachi Port on the same day.

Some 05 ships namely, Csl Sophie, Nordmerkur, Kota Nilam, Georgia M and Merry Star have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Around 08 cargos namely, AL Mahboobbah, MT Lahore, Actuaria, Caledonia, Budapest Express, OEL badrinath, Sailing Sky and Alonnissos were expected to arrive on Wednesday.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by 12 ships, out of them, three ships, Argent Daisy, Aristidis and Coral Gem sailed on Wednesday morning, while another ship Maersk Sensotal is expected to sail from QICT on today in the afternoon .

A cargo volume of 191,105 tonnes, comprising 161,256 tonnes imports cargo and 29,849 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,323 Containers (3,041 TEUs Imports and 1,282 TEUs export), was handled during last 24 hours.

There are 21 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Loch Crinan, Maritime Comity and Gas Amazon carrying Coal, Palm oil and LPG are expected to take berths at PIBT, LCT and SSGC respectively on Wednesday, 15th September, while two more ships, Irenes Ray and MSC Paola with Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 16th September-2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

