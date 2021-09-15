ANL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.61%)
Sep 15, 2021
Seven Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in South Waziristan

  • Five terrorists also killed in 'intense exchange of fire', says ISPR
BR Web Desk 15 Sep 2021
FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO

Seven Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

Five terrorists were also killed during the operation in the Asman Manza area, added the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

"During intense exchange of fire, 5 terrorists were killed and 7 soldiers embraced shahadat," said the ISPR.

Attacks on Pakistan's security forces have increased in recent months. Earlier, at least four Frontier Corps officials were martyred and 18 others injured in a suicide attack near a check post on Quetta's Mastung Road.

