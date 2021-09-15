ANL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.61%)
ASC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.29%)
ASL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.54%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.28%)
FFBL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.87%)
FFL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.44%)
FNEL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.53%)
GGGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.98%)
GGL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
JSCL 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
KAPCO 38.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.47%)
KEL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
MDTL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.06%)
MLCF 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-4.33%)
NETSOL 154.15 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.38%)
PACE 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.29%)
PAEL 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.31%)
PRL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.35%)
PTC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
SILK 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.53%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.92%)
TELE 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.4%)
TRG 167.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.6%)
UNITY 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.61%)
WTL 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.8%)
BR100 4,974 Decreased By ▼ -23.92 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,216 Decreased By ▼ -150.3 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,717 Decreased By ▼ -174.62 (-0.37%)
KSE30 18,560 Decreased By ▼ -43.13 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,938
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,212,809
2,71424hr
4.78% positivity
Sindh
446,840
Punjab
416,901
Balochistan
32,658
Islamabad
103,293
KPK
169,429
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Price of petrol increased by Rs5 per litre

BR Web Desk 15 Sep 2021

The government increased on Wednesday the price of petrol by Rs5 per litre effective from September 16 (Thursday) following fluctuation in global oil prices.

The decision was made after the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) worked out a massive increase in the prices of petroleum products with effect from September 16.

The new price of petrol will be Rs123.30 per litre against Rs118.30 per litre.

The price of HSD will also go up from Rs115.03 per litre to Rs120.04 per litre.

The price of kerosene oil has also increased from Rs86.80 per litre to Rs92.26 per litre.

Light diesel oil saw its rate go up from Rs84.77 per litre to Rs90.69 per litre.

POL products: Ogra works out massive price increase

Earlier, on the basis of current rates of general sale tax (GST) and petroleum levy (PL), Ogra recommended Rs10 per litre in the ex-depot price of high-speed diesel (HSD) in its fortnightly review. 

It further recommended increasing the prices of kerosene oil (SKO) and light-speed diesel (LDO) by Rs5.50 per litre.

The petroleum levy on petrol is fixed at Rs2.11 per litre on petrol, Rs5.14 per litre on HSD, Rs2.06 on SKO, Rs1.51 per litre on LDO, and Rs30 per litre on HOBC.

Presently, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is charging 10.54 per cent sales tax on petrol, high-speed diesel 17 per cent, kerosene 6.70 per cent, and sales tax on light diesel oil is 0.20 per cent.

OGRA petrol prices Imran Khan Diesel oil global oil prices PTI goverment

Comments

1000 characters

Price of petrol increased by Rs5 per litre

'We have our limitations': Pakistan wants Afghans to remain within Afghanistan: Qureshi

Security blocs led by Russia, China meet on Afghanistan

Sindh eases Covid-19 restrictions as fourth wave weakens

Upcoming MPC: Majority expect status quo but a greater divide is now visible

Seven Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in South Waziristan

Rupee closes at 169.12 as the fall continues

PM Imran to visit Tajikistan on Thursday to attend SCO heads of state meeting

Afghanistan seeks permission from Pakistan to operate commercial flights

KSE-100 continues downward slide, registers another 175-point fall

Read more stories