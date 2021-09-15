ANL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
ASC 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.49%)
ASL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-5.34%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
BYCO 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-6.88%)
FCCL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.26%)
FFBL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.8%)
FFL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.04%)
FNEL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
GGGL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.81%)
GGL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.81%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.71%)
KAPCO 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.62%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.53%)
MDTL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.44%)
MLCF 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
NETSOL 152.05 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-3.64%)
PACE 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.42%)
PAEL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.87%)
POWER 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.9%)
PRL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.88%)
PTC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.24%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.54%)
TELE 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
TRG 166.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.08%)
UNITY 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.79%)
WTL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.43%)
BR100 4,998 Decreased By ▼ -45.6 (-0.9%)
BR30 24,366 Decreased By ▼ -379.79 (-1.53%)
KSE100 46,891 Decreased By ▼ -379.12 (-0.8%)
KSE30 18,603 Decreased By ▼ -194.11 (-1.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,865
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,210,082
2,58024hr
5.44% positivity
Sindh
446,045
Punjab
415,654
Balochistan
32,618
Islamabad
103,125
KPK
169,040
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

POL products: Ogra works out massive price increase

Recorder Report 15 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) Tuesday worked out massive increase in the prices of petroleum products with effect from September 16.

On the basis of current rates of general sale tax (GST) and petroleum levy (PL), the oil and gas regulator recommended Rs10 per litre in the ex-depot price of high speed diesel (HSD) in its fortnightly review. The regulator further recommended Re1 per litre in the price of petrol.

It further recommended increasing the prices of kerosene oil (SKO) and light speed diesel (LDO) by Rs5.50 per litre.

The petroleum levy on petrol is fixed at Rs2.11 per litre on petrol, Rs5.14 per litre on HSD, Rs2.06 on SKO, Rs1.51 per litre on LDO, and Rs30 per litre on HOBC.

Presently, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is charging 10.54 percent sales tax on petrol, high speed diesel 17 percent, kerosene 6.70 percent, and sales tax on light diesel oil is 0.20 percent.

POL products: Ogra works out 'substantial' decrease in prices

In case, the government approved price hike for second half of September, the price of petrol will go up to Rs119.30 per litre from Rs118.30 per litre.

The price of HSD will also go up to Rs125.03 from Rs115.03 per litre.

The price of SKO will increase to Rs92.30 per litre from Rs86.80 per litre.

The LDO price will be Rs90.27 per litre from Rs84.77 per litre.

The final decision will be announced by the federal government, on Wednesday, by adjusting its taxes and PL rates.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

OGRA FBR High Speed Diesel petroleum products Light Speed Diesel

Comments

1000 characters

POL products: Ogra works out massive price increase

ACD on auto sector imports cut to 2pc

Fed must break up Wells Fargo: Warren

ECP decides to take action against 2 federal ministers

High net-worth un-registered persons: Over 200,000 issued notices by FBR

BAHL winding up Seychelles Branch

Public entities: PM for ensuring transparent privatization process

SNGPL to temporarily suspend gas supply

PSX wins Best Islamic Stock Exchange Award

Govt may amend 2nd schedule of petroleum levy ordinance

Read more stories