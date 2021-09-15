ANL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
ASC 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.49%)
ASL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-5.34%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
BYCO 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-6.88%)
FCCL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.26%)
FFBL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.8%)
FFL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.04%)
FNEL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
GGGL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.81%)
GGL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.81%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.71%)
KAPCO 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.62%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.53%)
MDTL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.44%)
MLCF 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
NETSOL 152.05 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-3.64%)
PACE 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.42%)
PAEL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.87%)
POWER 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.9%)
PRL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.88%)
PTC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.24%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.54%)
TELE 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
TRG 166.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.08%)
UNITY 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.79%)
WTL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.43%)
BR100 4,998 Decreased By ▼ -45.6 (-0.9%)
BR30 24,366 Decreased By ▼ -379.79 (-1.53%)
KSE100 46,891 Decreased By ▼ -379.12 (-0.8%)
KSE30 18,603 Decreased By ▼ -194.11 (-1.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,865
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,210,082
2,58024hr
5.44% positivity
Sindh
446,045
Punjab
415,654
Balochistan
32,618
Islamabad
103,125
KPK
169,040
Electronic Voting Machines: IHC to take up petition seeking directions for ECP

Terence J Sigamony 15 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up a petition seeking directions for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to submit a report regarding objection against holding Election 2023 by the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

A single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah will hear the writ petition filed by Tariq Asad advocate in person, and cited Federation through secretary Ministry of Science and Technology, ECP through its secretary, and the secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication as respondents.

The petition prayed that the ECP is directed to file a report regarding its 37 objections against holding of the Election 2023 by EVMs and/or other comments, if any, before this court, so that this after hearing the parties, it may pass an order in the interest of the country.

Asad also requested the court to direct the federal government to allow and facilitate the Election Commission to hold Elections 2023 honestly, fairly, and justly, in an independent manner, in accordance with law without interference in their constitutional duty.

He further requested the court to suggest the federal government to hold a referendum among the people of Pakistan "whether election may be held by EVM" as this is the most important national issue.

He stated that the federal government is determined that the Election 2023 shall be held by the EVMs and the EVM was introduced to the ECP and its operation was demonstrated before the ECP.

It was then decided that the National Assembly panel will on August 26 consider a bill, sponsored by a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member, providing for elections by direct recording electronic (DRE) voting machines.

Asad mentioned that the ECP has rejected the use of the EVM for the next election, which will be held in 2023. The ECP raised 37 objections against the EVM contained in a document submitted to the Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs. The ECP has said in the report that the EVM cannot stop rigging.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

