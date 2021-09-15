Electronic Voting Machines: IHC to take up petition seeking directions for ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up a petition seeking directions for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to submit a report regarding objection against holding Election 2023 by the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

A single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah will hear the writ petition filed by Tariq Asad advocate in person, and cited Federation through secretary Ministry of Science and Technology, ECP through its secretary, and the secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication as respondents.

The petition prayed that the ECP is directed to file a report regarding its 37 objections against holding of the Election 2023 by EVMs and/or other comments, if any, before this court, so that this after hearing the parties, it may pass an order in the interest of the country.

Asad also requested the court to direct the federal government to allow and facilitate the Election Commission to hold Elections 2023 honestly, fairly, and justly, in an independent manner, in accordance with law without interference in their constitutional duty.

He further requested the court to suggest the federal government to hold a referendum among the people of Pakistan "whether election may be held by EVM" as this is the most important national issue.

He stated that the federal government is determined that the Election 2023 shall be held by the EVMs and the EVM was introduced to the ECP and its operation was demonstrated before the ECP.

It was then decided that the National Assembly panel will on August 26 consider a bill, sponsored by a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member, providing for elections by direct recording electronic (DRE) voting machines.

Asad mentioned that the ECP has rejected the use of the EVM for the next election, which will be held in 2023. The ECP raised 37 objections against the EVM contained in a document submitted to the Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs. The ECP has said in the report that the EVM cannot stop rigging.

