Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Tuesday (September 14, 2021).
========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
RATES FOR PAYMENT OF
INTEREST BY
AUTHORISED
DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 14.09.2021 VALUE 14.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months -0.1343% PA 0.6158% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 Months -0.1006% PA 0.6494% PA
For 12 months -0.0275% PA 0.8475% PA
For 2 Years -0.0275% PA 1.3475% PA
For 3 Years -0.0275% PA 1.5975% PA
For 4 years -0.0275% PA 1.8475% PA
For 5 years -0.0275% PA 1.9725% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING VALUE 14.09.2021 VALUE 14.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 Months -0.1871% PA 0.5629% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months -0.1459% PA 0.6041% PA
For 12 Months -0.0126% PA 0.8624% PA
For 2 Years -0.0126% PA 1.3624% PA
For 3 Years -0.0126% PA 1.6124% PA
For 4 years -0.0126% PA 1.8624% PA
For 5 years -0.0126% PA 1.9874% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO VALUE 14.09.2021 VALUE 14.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.3156% PA 1.0656% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.2853% PA 1.0353% PA
For 12 Months 0.2471% PA 1.1221% PA
For 2 Years 0.2471% PA 1.6221% PA
For 3 Years 0.2471% PA 1.8721% PA
For 4 years 0.2471% PA 2.1221% PA
For 5 years 0.2471% PA 2.2471% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN VALUE 14.09.2021 VALUE 14.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.1637% PA 0.5863% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.1715% PA 0.5785% PA
For 12 Months 0.1867% PA 0.6883% PA
For 2 Years 0.1867% PA 1.1883% PA
For 3 Years 0.1867% PA 1.4383% PA
For 4 Years 0.1867% PA 1.6883% PA
For 5 years 0.1867% PA 1.8133% PA
========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.