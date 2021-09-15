ANL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
ASC 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.49%)
ASL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-5.34%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
BYCO 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-6.88%)
FCCL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.26%)
FFBL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.8%)
FFL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.04%)
FNEL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
GGGL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.81%)
GGL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.81%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.71%)
KAPCO 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.62%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.53%)
MDTL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.44%)
MLCF 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
NETSOL 152.05 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-3.64%)
PACE 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.42%)
PAEL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.87%)
POWER 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.9%)
PRL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.88%)
PTC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.24%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.54%)
TELE 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
TRG 166.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.08%)
UNITY 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.79%)
WTL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.43%)
BR100 4,998 Decreased By ▼ -45.6 (-0.9%)
BR30 24,366 Decreased By ▼ -379.79 (-1.53%)
KSE100 46,891 Decreased By ▼ -379.12 (-0.8%)
KSE30 18,603 Decreased By ▼ -194.11 (-1.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,865
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,210,082
2,58024hr
5.44% positivity
Sindh
446,045
Punjab
415,654
Balochistan
32,618
Islamabad
103,125
KPK
169,040
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

Recorder Report 15 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Tuesday (September 14, 2021).

========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
                         BBA BID           MAXIMUM RATES
                          RATES           FOR PAYMENT OF
                                             INTEREST BY
                                              AUTHORISED
                                                 DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS         VALUE 14.09.2021   VALUE 14.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months          -0.1343% PA            0.6158% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 Months          -0.1006% PA            0.6494% PA
For 12 months          -0.0275% PA            0.8475% PA
For  2 Years           -0.0275% PA            1.3475% PA
For  3 Years           -0.0275% PA            1.5975% PA
For  4 years           -0.0275% PA            1.8475% PA
For  5 years           -0.0275% PA            1.9725% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING       VALUE 14.09.2021   VALUE 14.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 Months          -0.1871% PA            0.5629% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months          -0.1459% PA            0.6041% PA
For 12 Months          -0.0126% PA            0.8624% PA
For  2 Years           -0.0126% PA            1.3624% PA
For  3 Years           -0.0126% PA            1.6124% PA
For  4 years           -0.0126% PA            1.8624% PA
For  5 years           -0.0126% PA            1.9874% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO                 VALUE 14.09.2021   VALUE 14.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.3156% PA            1.0656% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.2853% PA            1.0353% PA
For 12 Months           0.2471% PA            1.1221% PA
For  2 Years            0.2471% PA            1.6221% PA
For  3 Years            0.2471% PA            1.8721% PA
For  4 years            0.2471% PA            2.1221% PA
For  5 years            0.2471% PA            2.2471% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN         VALUE 14.09.2021   VALUE 14.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.1637% PA            0.5863% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.1715% PA            0.5785% PA
For 12 Months           0.1867% PA            0.6883% PA
For  2 Years            0.1867% PA            1.1883% PA
For  3 Years            0.1867% PA            1.4383% PA
For  4 Years            0.1867% PA            1.6883% PA
For  5 years            0.1867% PA            1.8133% PA
========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Barclays Barclays bid rates Barclays bid Barclays bank

Comments

Comments are closed.

Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

ACD on auto sector imports cut to 2pc

POL products: Ogra works out massive price increase

Fed must break up Wells Fargo: Warren

ECP decides to take action against 2 federal ministers

High net-worth un-registered persons: Over 200,000 issued notices by FBR

BAHL winding up Seychelles Branch

Public entities: PM for ensuring transparent privatization process

SNGPL to temporarily suspend gas supply

PSX wins Best Islamic Stock Exchange Award

Govt may amend 2nd schedule of petroleum levy ordinance

Read more stories