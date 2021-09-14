Canadian dollar rises as softer US inflation data clips greenback

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar on Tuesday strengthened against its US counterpart for a second day as oil prices rose and data showing softer US inflation weighed on the greenback.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, hit a six-week high as Hurricane Nicholas weakened into a tropical storm, bringing the threat of widespread floods and power outages to Texas and Louisiana, and as the International Energy Agency forecast a big demand rebound for the rest of the year.

US crude prices were up 0.9% at $71.05 a barrel, while the US dollar fell against a basket of major currencies after data showed underlying US consumer prices increased at their slowest pace in six months in August, suggesting that inflation had probably peaked.

Investors have been concerned that a sustained rise in inflation could push the Fed into tightening policy earlier than signaled.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2602 to the greenback, or 79.35 US cents, adding to its gains on Monday. It traded in a range of 1.2600 to 1.2664.

Oil hits 6-week high as Storm Nicholas hits US Gulf

In domestic data, factory sales decreased by 1.5% in July from June, data from Statistics Canada showed. That was a bigger decline than analysts expected but the previous month was revised higher to show a 3.6% gain.

Canada's inflation report for August is due on Wednesday and could offer clues on the Bank of Canada policy outlook.

Canadian government bond yields edged higher across much of a steeper curve, with the 10-year up 1.1 basis points at 1.232%.