Pakistan to support Afghanistan's crumbling healthcare sector: Dr Faisal Sultan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said on Tuesday that Pakistan will provide assistance to Afghanistan in an effort to support the country's crumbling health care sector.

Pakistan's government will coordinate with authorities in Afghanistan to identify areas and set clear priorities for mutual cooperation, Dr Sultan said.

"Pakistan will request the Afghanistan authorities to share their priorities with us,” Dr. Sultan said, adding that Islamabad can also assist Kabul in "curbing the spread of the coronavirus."

In the aftermath of the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, the majority of the foreign aid groups and charities working in the country have fallen into disarray. Many non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and medical professionals have left the country after the Taliban's takeover.

Afghanistan's Covid-19 situation has also worsened over the last few weeks.

Healthcare facilities in the country are on the verge of collapse, with clinics running out of oxygen and basic medical supplies.

Last month, the UN refugee agency UNHCR said that “a larger crisis is just beginning” in Afghanistan, adding that for the country's 39 million people, coming days and weeks will be difficult.