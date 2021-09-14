Roadshows begin for PSM revival

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Privatisation Mohammed mian Soomro initiated the activity of roadshows for revival of Pakistan Steel Mills, here Monday.

Federal Secretary, senior officers of the ministry, financial advisors and investors participated.

The roadshows will continue till September 21.

On the first day, two international investment companies/potential investors were briefed about the revival of the PSM.

Investors from different countries have shown keen interest in the Steel Mills, which is very encouraging, said the federal minister.

He further said that according to the directions of the prime minister we are providing maximum information to the interested investors.

In the end, the best possible investors will be shortlisted through a transparent process.

