ANL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
ASC 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.58%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 18.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 23.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.14%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
GGGL 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
GGL 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.56%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.86%)
JSCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.3%)
KAPCO 38.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.44%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
MDTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MLCF 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 157.80 Decreased By ▼ -8.07 (-4.87%)
PACE 6.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 32.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.91%)
POWER 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
PRL 22.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
PTC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.11%)
TELE 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.19%)
TRG 166.12 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-2.68%)
UNITY 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.97%)
WTL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,746 Decreased By ▼ -348.42 (-1.39%)
KSE100 47,270 Increased By ▲ 72.17 (0.15%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,787
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,207,508
2,98824hr
5.62% positivity
Sindh
445,369
Punjab
414,390
Balochistan
32,591
Islamabad
102,863
KPK
168,748
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Roadshows begin for PSM revival

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Privatisation Mohammedmian Soomro initiated the activity of roadshows for revival of...
Recorder Report 14 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Privatisation Mohammed mian Soomro initiated the activity of roadshows for revival of Pakistan Steel Mills, here Monday.

Federal Secretary, senior officers of the ministry, financial advisors and investors participated.

The roadshows will continue till September 21.

On the first day, two international investment companies/potential investors were briefed about the revival of the PSM.

Khusro due in Karachi to help resolve PSM, other issues

Investors from different countries have shown keen interest in the Steel Mills, which is very encouraging, said the federal minister.

He further said that according to the directions of the prime minister we are providing maximum information to the interested investors.

In the end, the best possible investors will be shortlisted through a transparent process.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PSM Pakistan Steel Mills Mohammedmian Soomro international investment companies

Comments

1000 characters

Roadshows begin for PSM revival

Joint sitting marred by opposition boycott, lack of media access: President gives govt full marks in economy

Donors pledge $1.1bn for Afghanistan

Climate change could trigger internal migration of 216m people: WB

ITFC to provide $600m to finance POL products’ imports

Wheat ‘crisis’: TCP chairman likely to face the music

Cabinet may give 10pc ad hoc relief allowance to MPs

Briefing to Tarin: PTA set to surpass Rs45.436bn non-tax revenue target

China’s Jiangxi Copper to develop Afghanistan copper mine

Chinese engineers: Juzzak Airport made operational

Read more stories