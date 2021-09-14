ANL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
ASC 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.58%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 18.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 23.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.14%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
GGGL 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
GGL 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.56%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.86%)
JSCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.3%)
KAPCO 38.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.44%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
MDTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MLCF 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 157.80 Decreased By ▼ -8.07 (-4.87%)
PACE 6.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 32.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.91%)
POWER 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
PRL 22.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
PTC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.11%)
TELE 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.19%)
TRG 166.12 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-2.68%)
UNITY 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.97%)
WTL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,746 Decreased By ▼ -348.42 (-1.39%)
KSE100 47,270 Increased By ▲ 72.17 (0.15%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,787
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,207,508
2,98824hr
5.62% positivity
Sindh
445,369
Punjab
414,390
Balochistan
32,591
Islamabad
102,863
KPK
168,748
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab official for raising standards of universities

Recorder Report 14 Sep 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Secretary, Higher Education Department, Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari, Monday said the performance of universities was linked with the individual performance of the vice-chancellors and stressed making universities centres of excellence in education, research, and public service.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural session of the five-day Leadership and Management Training programme for the Vice-Chancellors of public and private universities in Punjab.

He also said the role of vice-chancellor was crucial in this regard and they needed to work hard to improve the standards of universities at par with international parameters and to compete with global higher education institutions.

The secretary maintained that the higher education department with the collaboration of the Punjab Higher Education Commission has developed the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for the vice-chancellors, adding the best-performing vice-chancellors against these indicators would be awarded recognition.

Bokhari further said the government under its reformative agenda in the higher education sector had also prepared the universities model act to systemize and harmonize the operations of universities in the province. He lauded the efforts of the Punjab Higher Education Commission for organizing the second batch of the vice-chancellors leadership and management programme, saying the universities were facing tremendous challenges regarding academics and administration, the program would help vice-chancellors to develop new insight for better intuitional planning and growth through sharing of experiences and best practices implemented by the eminent higher education institutions.

Executive Director of Akhuwat Foundation, Dr Amjid Saqib emphasized on imparting value-based education and character building of the students, saying the life of Prophet Mohammad (SAW) offered a guide for all of us to model such traits. He appreciated PHEC on the organization of such a needed programme and lauded the leadership of Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid. The five-day programme will address a wide range of topics on leadership and management including developing teaching excellence, roles of students and faculty, quality enhancement mechanisms, financial management in Universities, leveraging Information Technology, and Institutional, Transformation. The programme will conclude on September 17.

Addressing this occasion, PHEC chairman Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad said that industry had revolutionized the world and proven disruptive to the traditional mode of governance and leadership.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Punjab Higher Education Commission Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari Dr Amjid Saqib Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid

Comments

Comments are closed.

Punjab official for raising standards of universities

Chinese engineers: Juzzak Airport made operational

Chinese businessmen meet PM

Aluminium hits 13-year high, inflation concerns harden

Cabinet seeks report on performance of SOEs

CCP says 2 tractor makers ‘involved in cartelisation’

CJP says he’s not aware of motives behind lawyers’ protests

Ramiz Raja elected PCB chairman

Incentives for refineries not approved by CCoE

Industrial units plunge into darkness after Lesco’s grid station flooded

Amid ruckus, President Alvi lauds PTI's achievements in address to parliament

Read more stories