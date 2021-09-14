Punjab official for raising standards of universities

LAHORE: Punjab Secretary, Higher Education Department, Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari, Monday said the performance of universities was linked with the individual performance of the vice-chancellors and stressed making universities centres of excellence in education, research, and public service.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural session of the five-day Leadership and Management Training programme for the Vice-Chancellors of public and private universities in Punjab.

He also said the role of vice-chancellor was crucial in this regard and they needed to work hard to improve the standards of universities at par with international parameters and to compete with global higher education institutions.

The secretary maintained that the higher education department with the collaboration of the Punjab Higher Education Commission has developed the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for the vice-chancellors, adding the best-performing vice-chancellors against these indicators would be awarded recognition.

Bokhari further said the government under its reformative agenda in the higher education sector had also prepared the universities model act to systemize and harmonize the operations of universities in the province. He lauded the efforts of the Punjab Higher Education Commission for organizing the second batch of the vice-chancellors leadership and management programme, saying the universities were facing tremendous challenges regarding academics and administration, the program would help vice-chancellors to develop new insight for better intuitional planning and growth through sharing of experiences and best practices implemented by the eminent higher education institutions.

Executive Director of Akhuwat Foundation, Dr Amjid Saqib emphasized on imparting value-based education and character building of the students, saying the life of Prophet Mohammad (SAW) offered a guide for all of us to model such traits. He appreciated PHEC on the organization of such a needed programme and lauded the leadership of Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid. The five-day programme will address a wide range of topics on leadership and management including developing teaching excellence, roles of students and faculty, quality enhancement mechanisms, financial management in Universities, leveraging Information Technology, and Institutional, Transformation. The programme will conclude on September 17.

Addressing this occasion, PHEC chairman Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad said that industry had revolutionized the world and proven disruptive to the traditional mode of governance and leadership.

