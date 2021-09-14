KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Telecard Limited 14-09-2021 11:00 Feroze 1888 Mills Limited 14-09-2021 17:00 Merit Packaging Ltd 14-09-2021 15:00 Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd 14-09-2021 14:00 The Crescent Textile Mills Ltd 14-09-2021 10:30 D.G. Khan Cement Company Ltd 14-09-2021 11:30 The Searle C ompany Ltd 15-09-2021 11:30 Interloop Limited 15-09-2021 9:00 Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering Company Ltd 16-09-2021 13:00 Nishat Power Limited 16-09-2021 11:30 NBP Fund Management Ltd-Open end 16-09-2021 11:00 Sitara Peroxide Limited 16-09-2021 11:00 Habib Rice Products Ltd 16-09-2021 11:00 Trust Modaraba 16-09-2021 11:30 Pak Oman Asset Management Co. Ltd-Open end 16-09-2021 10:30 Goodluck Industries Ltd 17-09-2021 11:30 Pakistan Paper Products Ltd 17-09-2021 11:30 Millat Tractors Limited 17-09-2021 12:00 Bolan C astings Limited 17-09-2021 10:00 Pakistan PVC Limited 17-09-2021 9:30 Ibrahim Fibres Limited 17-09-2021 16:00 Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 17-09-2021 11:00 Ismail industries Ltd 17-09-2021 11:30 Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd 17-09-2021 11:30 Murree Brewery Companny Ltd 17-09-2021 10:00 Trust Securities & Brokerage Ltd 17-09-2021 14:30 TPL Trakker Limited 18-09-2021 12:00 Gatron (industries) Ltd 18-09-2021 11:30 Macter International Ltd 18-09-2021 15:00 Tariq Glass Industries Ltd 18-09-2021 11:00 Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited 20-09-2021 16:00 Huffaz Seamless Pipe Industries Ltd 20-09-2021 16:00 Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd 21-09-2021 11:30 Berger Paints Limited 21-09-2021 10:00 Olympia Mills Limited 04-10-2021 11:00 Hafiz Limited 06-10-2021 11:30 =========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021