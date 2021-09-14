ANL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 14 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Telecard Limited                      14-09-2021    11:00
Feroze 1888 Mills Limited             14-09-2021    17:00
Merit Packaging Ltd                   14-09-2021    15:00
Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd        14-09-2021    14:00
The Crescent Textile Mills Ltd        14-09-2021    10:30
D.G. Khan Cement Company Ltd          14-09-2021    11:30
The Searle C ompany Ltd               15-09-2021    11:30
Interloop Limited                     15-09-2021     9:00
Siemens (Pakistan)
Engineering Company Ltd               16-09-2021    13:00
Nishat Power Limited                  16-09-2021    11:30
NBP Fund Management Ltd-Open end      16-09-2021    11:00
Sitara Peroxide Limited               16-09-2021    11:00
Habib Rice Products Ltd               16-09-2021    11:00
Trust Modaraba                        16-09-2021    11:30
Pak Oman Asset
Management Co. Ltd-Open end           16-09-2021    10:30
Goodluck Industries Ltd               17-09-2021    11:30
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd           17-09-2021    11:30
Millat Tractors Limited               17-09-2021    12:00
Bolan C astings Limited               17-09-2021    10:00
Pakistan PVC Limited                  17-09-2021     9:30
Ibrahim Fibres Limited                17-09-2021    16:00
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd                17-09-2021    11:00
Ismail industries Ltd                 17-09-2021    11:30
Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd    17-09-2021    11:30
Murree Brewery Companny Ltd           17-09-2021    10:00
Trust Securities & Brokerage Ltd      17-09-2021    14:30
TPL Trakker Limited                   18-09-2021    12:00
Gatron (industries) Ltd               18-09-2021    11:30
Macter International Ltd              18-09-2021    15:00
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd            18-09-2021    11:00
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited             20-09-2021    16:00
Huffaz Seamless Pipe Industries Ltd   20-09-2021    16:00
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd               21-09-2021    11:30
Berger Paints Limited                 21-09-2021    10:00
Olympia Mills Limited                 04-10-2021    11:00
Hafiz Limited                         06-10-2021    11:30
=========================================================

