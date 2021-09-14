Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
14 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Telecard Limited 14-09-2021 11:00
Feroze 1888 Mills Limited 14-09-2021 17:00
Merit Packaging Ltd 14-09-2021 15:00
Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd 14-09-2021 14:00
The Crescent Textile Mills Ltd 14-09-2021 10:30
D.G. Khan Cement Company Ltd 14-09-2021 11:30
The Searle C ompany Ltd 15-09-2021 11:30
Interloop Limited 15-09-2021 9:00
Siemens (Pakistan)
Engineering Company Ltd 16-09-2021 13:00
Nishat Power Limited 16-09-2021 11:30
NBP Fund Management Ltd-Open end 16-09-2021 11:00
Sitara Peroxide Limited 16-09-2021 11:00
Habib Rice Products Ltd 16-09-2021 11:00
Trust Modaraba 16-09-2021 11:30
Pak Oman Asset
Management Co. Ltd-Open end 16-09-2021 10:30
Goodluck Industries Ltd 17-09-2021 11:30
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd 17-09-2021 11:30
Millat Tractors Limited 17-09-2021 12:00
Bolan C astings Limited 17-09-2021 10:00
Pakistan PVC Limited 17-09-2021 9:30
Ibrahim Fibres Limited 17-09-2021 16:00
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 17-09-2021 11:00
Ismail industries Ltd 17-09-2021 11:30
Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd 17-09-2021 11:30
Murree Brewery Companny Ltd 17-09-2021 10:00
Trust Securities & Brokerage Ltd 17-09-2021 14:30
TPL Trakker Limited 18-09-2021 12:00
Gatron (industries) Ltd 18-09-2021 11:30
Macter International Ltd 18-09-2021 15:00
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd 18-09-2021 11:00
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited 20-09-2021 16:00
Huffaz Seamless Pipe Industries Ltd 20-09-2021 16:00
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd 21-09-2021 11:30
Berger Paints Limited 21-09-2021 10:00
Olympia Mills Limited 04-10-2021 11:00
Hafiz Limited 06-10-2021 11:30
=========================================================
