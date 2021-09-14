Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
14 Sep 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (September 13, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07163 0.07075 0.08738 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.07175 0.07488 0.11088 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.08388 0.08288 0.15863 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.09750 0.09613 0.20025 0.09263
Libor 3 Month 0.11575 0.11550 0.25388 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.14938 0.14838 0.28188 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 0.22250 0.22275 0.41388 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
