ANL 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.85%)
ASC 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.02%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.21%)
BYCO 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.83%)
FCCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.68%)
FFBL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.34%)
FNEL 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
GGGL 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
GGL 44.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.13%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.63%)
KAPCO 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.6%)
KEL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MDTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MLCF 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.4%)
NETSOL 164.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
PAEL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
POWER 8.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.64%)
PTC 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1%)
TELE 24.11 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.48%)
TRG 171.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.47%)
UNITY 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.76%)
WTL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.91%)
BR100 5,056 Increased By ▲ 10.16 (0.2%)
BR30 25,200 Increased By ▲ 105.35 (0.42%)
KSE100 47,307 Increased By ▲ 108.59 (0.23%)
KSE30 18,808 Increased By ▲ 23.86 (0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,787
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,207,508
2,98824hr
5.62% positivity
Sindh
445,369
Punjab
414,390
Balochistan
32,591
Islamabad
102,863
KPK
168,748
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China's yuan off 1-week high, dollar demand weighs

  • PBOC set the midpoint at 6.4497 per dollar, 69 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4566, the strongest since June 18
Reuters 13 Sep 2021

SHANGHAI: China's yuan eased off one-week highs against the dollar hit in the previous session, as renewed concerns over US-China relations and doubts about the Chinese currency's recent strength prompted some investors to buy dollars.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint at 6.4497 per dollar, 69 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4566, the strongest since June 18.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4500 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4529 at midday, 89 pips weaker than the previous late session close. The spot yuan surged to a high of 6.4363 on Friday, the firmest since Sept. 3.

The yuan has mostly traded between 6.45 and 6.5 per dollar over the past three months, but traders said a breach of the psychologically critical 6.45 threshold in the midpoint and spot rate prompted dollar purchases from corporate clients and banks' proprietary accounts.

The yuan gained last week buoyed by signs of willingness to get US-China relations back on track after President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping discussed the need to manage competition between their countries and avoid conflict.

But some traders said it remained too early to decide if gains in the yuan would be sustainable.

"Although senior officials from China and the United States maintained communications this year, we have yet to see signs of substantial relief such as the lowering of tariffs," said Li Liuyang, chief currency analyst at China Merchants Bank.

China’s yuan touches 3-week high

A trader at a foreign bank said huge uncertainty remains around geopolitical tensions and the health of the world's second-largest economy.

He added that last week's phone call between Biden and Xi lifted market sentiment, but without solid improvements in either Sino-US relations or Chinese economic fundamentals, the yuan would be unlikely to test a new trading range.

Rocky relations between Beijing and Washington have been among the key factors influencing the yuan since the trade war began in 2018, eventually leading to tariffs from both sides.

Meanwhile, data on Friday showed new bank lending in China rose less than expected in August from a nine-month low seen in July, raising speculation over whether more stimulus was needed to shore up slowing economic growth.

By midday, the global dollar index rose to 92.659 from the previous close of 92.63, while offshore yuan was trading 0.06% away from the onshore spot at 6.4489 per dollar.

Yuan PBOC

Comments

1000 characters

China's yuan off 1-week high, dollar demand weighs

Winter months: All set for incremental consumption power tariff

FTO orders probe into FBR cyber attack issue

Principal amount of sales tax: IR officers cannot impose penalty, levy surcharge

PTI leads in cantonment board elections with 63 seats

FM Qureshi urges Denmark to review travel guidelines for Pakistan

PIA lands first commercial flight since Taliban takeover in Kabul

Djokovic's Grand Slam bid foiled as Medvedev wins US Open

Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir: Pakistan unveils dossier on Indian war crimes

China gifts new $150m stadium to Cambodia

Iraqi PM holds economic links on Iran visit

Read more stories