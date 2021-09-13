Futures spread increases by 845bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 845bps to 14.04 percent on the last day of outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter improved as average daily volume increased by 46.5 percent to 182.12 million shares as compared to previous week's average of 124.35 million shares.

Average daily trade value on the futures counter increased by 42.2 percent during this week and stood at Rs 6.58 billion.

