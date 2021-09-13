AVLC arrests five suspected car-lifters; 12 vehicles seized

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of Islamabad Police has arrested five accused of two inter-provincial gangs of car-lifters and recovered 12 vehicles worth millions of rupees from them, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

According to the details, DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar directed the concerned to ensure renewed efforts against those involved in car/motorbike lifting. Following his directions, SSP (Investigation) Atta Ur-Rehman assigned a special task to AVLC to curb car theft incidents and ensure arrest of car-lifters and their receivers. He constituted a special team headed by ASP AVLC Hina Naik Bakht, In-Charge AVLC Inspector liaqat, Sub-Inspectors Habib-Ullah, Muhammad Ashraf, ASI Abrar Shah, and others.-PR

