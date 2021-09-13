ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
Businessmen meet Chief Collector Customs Peshawar

Recorder Report 13 Sep 2021

PESHAWAR: A four-member delegation of Customs Agents Association led by Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, President Frontier Custom Agents Association called on the newly posted Chief Collector Customs Peshawar, Ahmad Raza, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

The delegation welcomed Ahmad Raza on assuming of charge of Chief Collector Customs. They expressed gratitude to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) over accepting the demand of Frontier Custom Agents regarding appointment of Chief Collector Customs. The delegation observed that due to posting of Chief Collector, a lot of problems being faced by business community would be resolved on priority basis.

Besides, Collector Customs Appraisal and Facilitation, Amjad Rehman, Collector Customs Preventive, Malik Kamran Azam Rajar, Director Transit Trade, Arbab Qaiser Hameed and Additional Collector Custom Appraisal, Muhammad Tayyab was also present on the occasion.

The Custom officials briefed delegation about measures taken for facilitation of business community. Speaking on the occasion, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi said at present major problem is detention of hundreds of trucks along with empty containers in Afghanistan as a result of which shortage of good carrying vehicles is being felt in the port city of Karachi. Due to this problem, he continued, the rent of a truck from Karachi to Jalalabad has shoot up to Rs. 400,000 to 500,000 from Rs. 150,000.

He said after took-over of Taliban these empty trucks started coming back for few days but now it is suspended and 2000 to 2500 trucks along with empty containers are stranded in Afghanistan and it is high time to take up this issue with relevant authorities. He apprised meeting participants that now a days hundreds of trucks are coming from Afghanistan to Pakistan bringing fresh fruit including grapes, apple, apricot, melon and vegetables.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

