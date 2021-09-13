Negative politics has no value: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that negative politics is worthless in front of public service, honesty and transparency. People cannot be served with merely using lip service. The chief minister said during the last three years incumbent government focused on deliverance instead of making tall claims and chanting hollow slogans.

He reiterated that the journey of real development has been started in Punjab will remain continue. He said those who are obstructing the journey of development are the enemies of the people. These elements, during their tenures, squandered the national resources mercilessly.

He said that only the circumstances of these people changes but the condition of the people remained the same. Some areas were intentionally ignored in the previous regimes but the incumbent government presented the vision of composite development.

