'EBM is nurturing youth by supporting SoL's Young Leaders Conference'

KARACHI: English Biscuit Manufacturer (EBM), Pakistan's leading producer of biscuits, consolidated its partnership with the School of Leadership (SoL) and stepped up once again to sponsor the 20th Young Leaders Conference (YLC) 2021. EBM has always encouraged the youth of Pakistan to enhance their leadership capabilities, enabling them to overcome life's challenges and emerge as leaders through the YLC for over 20 years.

The 20th Young Leaders Conference was recently hosted in Karachi, with strict compliance to Covid-19 SOPs by all the attendees and organizers. The theme for this year was 'Alif -Ibtidaa', a beginning of life. During this year's forum, the speakers discussed various solutions, new ideas, and initiatives that have the potential to allow for our society to live better in a fast-evolving world.

The third day of the conference ended with a captivating EBM-sponsored musical night featuring the renowned Sufi and folk singer, Sanam Marvi. The musical night further enhanced the experience of cultural exposure, going in line with the theme of the day; arts, culture, and society Aiwaan. Throughout the conference, participants were inspired to work hard and achieve beyond their ambitions. To unleash their true potential, they were encouraged to challenge their physical and mental capabilities. The YLC organizers expressed special gratitude to EBM's unwavering commitment every year for the last 20 years.

Dr Zeelaf Munir, Managing Director and CEO EBM, stated: "EBM believes that the socio-economic performance of our nation can be elevated by a truly empowered youth. Enrichment of their talents is the key to a prosperous future for Pakistan. These partnership programs are focused on strategic engagements to develop and teach important skills needed by the youngsters, focusing on the young aspiring women who desire to become leaders in tomorrow's dynamic corporate arena. We hope to see a positive change amongst the youth with such programmes."

Over the decades, EBM has demonstrated its unrelenting commitment to this cause by contributing generously to the YLC. Its commitment and resolve has helped create a huge impact in the life of 600+ students. The youth-empowerment initiatives by EBM and SoL have helped immensely with social transformation and community development. -PR

