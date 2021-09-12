ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
Owner of single vehicle allowed to carry transshipment goods

Sohail Sarfraz Updated 12 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has allowed single transport vehicle owner to transport transshipment goods.

The FBR has notified SRO-1129(I) to issue draft of certain further amendments in the Customs Rules, 2001.

Under the revised rules, the owner of single vehicle shall also be eligible for registration and transport of trans-shipment goods from sea ports to inland dry ports and vice versa.

The application on the prescribed format (Appendix IA) for registration of a single vehicle for transport of trans-shipment goods shall be submitted to the Directorate of Transit Trade in whose jurisdiction the applicant is a resident or his vehicle is registered with Motor Registration Authority (MRA).

The transport of trans-shipment goods by owner of single transport vehicle shall be allowed by the concerned Director of Transit Trade.

This subject to the condition that the unit is properly registered with the motor registration authorities of Pakistan in the name of the owner, to be verified by customs authorities.

No taxes, duties on transshipment of goods through Pakistan

He shall submit defence saving certificate duly pledged to the concerned director of transit trade or furnish bank guarantee for rupees one million as security for transport operation of trans-shipment goods, which shall be forfeited apart from other consequential penal action under the Act and Rules made there under, if the owner of the transport unit violates provisions of the Custom Act, 1969 and the rules made there under.

All the procedural or legal formalities required to be fulfilled by bonded carrier under subject rules may be allowed to be fulfilled by the importer or respective customs agent or transport operator in cases where the trans-shipment goods are carried by a single transport vehicle owner.

In cases where trans-shipment cargo is transported by owner of single vehicle transport, the revolving insurance guarantee covering the leviable duty and taxes on trans-shipment goods shall be submitted by the importer or respective customs agent or transport operator.

The prime mover or vehicle shall be fitted with the tracking device by tracking company duly licensed by the Board under SRO 413(0/2012 dated the 25thApril, 2012).

The permission shall be given to such owner of the transport vehicle for one year, which shall be renewed, if operations of transportation of trans-shipment goods are found satisfactory; the owner shall also submit an undertaking on a stamp paper to the effect that he shall be responsible for safe transportation of trans-shipment goods, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

