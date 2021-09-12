PYCA welcomes launch of Ehsaas Education Stipend programme

ISLAMABAD: "Prime Minister Imran Khan, Dr Sania Nishtar and the entire government machinery that worked to make the Ehsaas Education Stipend programme a reality deserve a huge gratitude. This programme has been launched at a time when Pakistan is struggling to prevent millions of marginalised students, especially girls from dropping out of schools in the aftermath of the pandemic-triggered financial strain experienced by households across the country."

These views were expressed by Areebah Shahid, executive director, Pakistan Youth Change Advocates (PYCA), said a press release.

The recently announced Ehsaas Education Stipend programme has been structured along the lines of Ehsaas' Stipend policy that incentivizes higher stipend amounts for girls as compared to boys. Under the Ehsaas Education Stipends, boys enrolled at the primary level will receive quarterly stipends of Rs1,500 and girls Rs2,000. Similarly, secondary school-going boys will receive Rs2,500 and girls Rs3,000 and at the higher secondary level, boys will get Rs3,500 and girls Rs4,000 per quarter.

Upon the attainment of 70 percent attendance of their children, the education stipends will be paid biometrically to the mothers.

Explaining the long-term importance of the Ehsaas Education Stipend scheme, Hisham Khan, Programme Coordinator at PYCA said, "The introduction of this programme will reduce the burden of the provinces to shoulder the stipend schemes alone and give them fiscal space to allocate their education development funds for other urgently needed interventions such as school nutrition or school midday meal programmes and for uplifting the quality of overall education."

Adding to this, Shahid pointed out, "The nationwide roll-out of the Ehsaas Education Stipend programme will especially benefit students in those provinces that do not currently have cash support schemes for out-of-school children. This step will also make Ehsaas a more sustainable intervention by ensuring that the next generation of the beneficiary families is not unskilled and illiterate."

Pakistan currently has 22.8 million out-of-school children, the majority of whom are girls. It is feared that millions more might drop-out in the backdrop of the on-going pandemic. And so, while the launch of the Ehsaas Education Stipend programme is a welcome step for the future of Pakistani children, it is equally important that the provinces to use the greater fiscal space being created for them through this intervention to prioritize investment in enhancing the quality of education in public schools.-PR

