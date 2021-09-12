ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,720
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,204,520
3,15324hr
5.46% positivity
Sindh
444,464
Punjab
413,182
Balochistan
32,569
Islamabad
102,617
KPK
168,258
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PYCA welcomes launch of Ehsaas Education Stipend programme

12 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: "Prime Minister Imran Khan, Dr Sania Nishtar and the entire government machinery that worked to make the Ehsaas Education Stipend programme a reality deserve a huge gratitude. This programme has been launched at a time when Pakistan is struggling to prevent millions of marginalised students, especially girls from dropping out of schools in the aftermath of the pandemic-triggered financial strain experienced by households across the country."

These views were expressed by Areebah Shahid, executive director, Pakistan Youth Change Advocates (PYCA), said a press release.

The recently announced Ehsaas Education Stipend programme has been structured along the lines of Ehsaas' Stipend policy that incentivizes higher stipend amounts for girls as compared to boys. Under the Ehsaas Education Stipends, boys enrolled at the primary level will receive quarterly stipends of Rs1,500 and girls Rs2,000. Similarly, secondary school-going boys will receive Rs2,500 and girls Rs3,000 and at the higher secondary level, boys will get Rs3,500 and girls Rs4,000 per quarter.

Upon the attainment of 70 percent attendance of their children, the education stipends will be paid biometrically to the mothers.

Explaining the long-term importance of the Ehsaas Education Stipend scheme, Hisham Khan, Programme Coordinator at PYCA said, "The introduction of this programme will reduce the burden of the provinces to shoulder the stipend schemes alone and give them fiscal space to allocate their education development funds for other urgently needed interventions such as school nutrition or school midday meal programmes and for uplifting the quality of overall education."

Adding to this, Shahid pointed out, "The nationwide roll-out of the Ehsaas Education Stipend programme will especially benefit students in those provinces that do not currently have cash support schemes for out-of-school children. This step will also make Ehsaas a more sustainable intervention by ensuring that the next generation of the beneficiary families is not unskilled and illiterate."

Pakistan currently has 22.8 million out-of-school children, the majority of whom are girls. It is feared that millions more might drop-out in the backdrop of the on-going pandemic. And so, while the launch of the Ehsaas Education Stipend programme is a welcome step for the future of Pakistani children, it is equally important that the provinces to use the greater fiscal space being created for them through this intervention to prioritize investment in enhancing the quality of education in public schools.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Imran Khan Dr Sania Nishtar Ehsaas Education PYCA Areebah Shahid Hisham Khan

Comments

Comments are closed.

PYCA welcomes launch of Ehsaas Education Stipend programme

Carry forward-based: LTUs, RTOs directed to process non-export refunds

Elections, PMDA: Govt hopes bills will sail through joint session

Cantonment board elections today

Blackstone scraps $3bn takeover of property giant Soho China

Elections law amendment sans consensus: Legitimacy of future elections to come into question: FAFEN

IAEA chief heading to Tehran before key board meeting

Iran, Russia, China and Tajikistan: DG ISI hosts meeting of spy chiefs

Afghanistan remittance payouts limited to local currency

Owner of single vehicle allowed to carry transshipment goods

Govt decides to vaccinate young people aged 15 to 18

Read more stories