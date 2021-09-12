Covid-19: 32 Islamabad streets sealed

ISLAMABAD: As there is no let-up in coronavirus cases, the district administration, on Saturday, sealed 32 streets in the capital on the recommendation of the District Health Officer (DHO), Islamabad.

32 streets in capital where people were found infected from the novel coronavirus despite 5.50 percent positivity ratio - first time, in over 21 days the positivity rate is reported less than six percent.

According to a notification issued by the ICT administration, on the basis of surveillance activities of the Surveillance Teams and Covid-19 test results from public and private laboratories and hospitals, the following streets of Islamabad have been sealed to prevent further speared of the Covid-19.

(a) Street No 30, 39, 48, 92 and 104, Sector G-6/1, Islamabad,(b) Street No 23, Sector G-6/2, Islamabad,(c) Street No 10 and 58, Sector G-7/2, Islamabad,(d) Street No 68, 74, 75 and 123, Sector G-9/3, Islamabad,(e) Street No 25-A, Sector G-10/2, Islamabad,(f) Street No 33, 42, 43, 44 and 71, Sector G-11/2, Islamabad,(g) Street No 34, 45, and 48 Sector G-13/2, Islamabad,(h) Street No 32 and 40, Sector F-7/1, Islamabad,(i) Street No 17 and 18, Sector F-10/2, Islamabad,(j) Street No 09 and 138, Sector E-11/2, Islamabad (k) Street No 85 and 86, Sector 1-8/4, Islamabad Street No 34 and 35, Sector 1-9/4, Islamabad,(m) Street No 03 Sector 1-10/2.

It said that essential services and supplies like pharmacy and medicine stores, groceries store and bakeries, patients for medical aid/medical consultation, rationing, drinking water supplies, utilities and emergency, etc.

The Islamabad police has cordoned off the streets to ensure public safety and eliminate further spread of the virus. The concerned assistant commissioners were also directed to ensure provision of essential commodities and food supplies in the area.

Meanwhile, 3,480 new coronavirus infections were reported in the country, on Saturday.

According to statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Covid-19 claimed 82 more lives during the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide death tally from the virus to 26,662.

As many as 3,480 people tested positive for the virus after 63,181 Covid-19 tests were conducted, according to the NCOC's data.

This brings the positivity rate to 5.50 percent, which is the first time in over 20 days that the country has reported a positivity rate less than six percent.

Since August 24, Pakistan's positivity rate has been under seven percent on 17 out of 19 days.

Meanwhile, the daily case count has mostly been hovering between the 3,000-4,000 range for close to a month now.

The total number of cases has reached 1,201,367, crossing the 1.2 million mark, while 1,082,988 people have recovered from the virus so far and the number of active cases are 91,717.

The Covid-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 3,758 new infections reported on average each day.

That's 64 percent of the peak - the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021