ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,720
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,204,520
3,15324hr
5.46% positivity
Sindh
444,464
Punjab
413,182
Balochistan
32,569
Islamabad
102,617
KPK
168,258
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Paris wheat stuck at one-month low

Reuters 12 Sep 2021

PARIS/HAMBURG: Euronext wheat edged lower on Friday to trade around a one-month low as grain markets awaited a much-anticipated crop report in which the US government is expected to raise harvest forecasts.

Benchmark December milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext was down 1.50 euros, or 0.6%, at 238.00 euros ($281.39) a tonne by 1341 GMT, after earlier equalling Thursday's one-month low of 237.50 euros.

Grain prices have been pressured by expectations that the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) will increase its production forecast for the bellwether US corn crop in a monthly report at 1600 GMT.

Wheat markets have also faced supply pressure this week after an increase in Canadian stocks and improved harvest prospects in Australia and Argentina.

In Europe, traders are continuing to assess mixed quality from a rain-affected harvest and its consequences for exports.

Summer rain has notably led to weak readings for test weights, especially in France, and major importers Algeria and Saudi Arabia have reportedly eased their requirements for that milling criteria.

Traders in Sweden reported continued export demand for milling wheat for shipment to Algeria possibly to replace French wheat.

"We expect most of the milling wheat to reach test weights above 77 with some local variation," a Swedish trader said, adding wet weather in late August downgraded some of the crop to feed quality.

However, export demand for further away delivery had eased in Sweden, in a possible sign that Algeria's step to lower its test weight minimum requirement to 76 would allow more French wheat to be supplied going forward, the trader added.

Favourable weather has allowed Sweden's wheat harvest to reach its final stages, with about 10% thought to be left to cut in northern regions.

Traders believe Sweden's 2021 wheat crop is around 3.1 million tonnes, slightly down from last year's 3.2 million but above the 5-year average of 2.6 million. Swedish export premiums for milling quality wheat were around 5-6 euros over the Euronext December contract for handysize vessel sizes for September onwards shipment, with October 9-10 euros over Paris.

wheat prices wheat crop wheat export Wheat import wheat market

Comments

Comments are closed.

Paris wheat stuck at one-month low

Carry forward-based: LTUs, RTOs directed to process non-export refunds

Elections, PMDA: Govt hopes bills will sail through joint session

Cantonment board elections today

Blackstone scraps $3bn takeover of property giant Soho China

Elections law amendment sans consensus: Legitimacy of future elections to come into question: FAFEN

IAEA chief heading to Tehran before key board meeting

Iran, Russia, China and Tajikistan: DG ISI hosts meeting of spy chiefs

Afghanistan remittance payouts limited to local currency

Owner of single vehicle allowed to carry transshipment goods

Govt decides to vaccinate young people aged 15 to 18

Read more stories