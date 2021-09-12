Fawad underscores need for pursuing Quaid's vision

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday urged upon the nation to work together for a progressive, peaceful, prosperous and democratic Pakistan as per the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In his message on the occasion of the 73rd death anniversary of the founder of the nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said "We will have to work together to cultivate a peaceful, progressive and democratic thinking for the realization of his dreams."

He said according to the vision of the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, a progressive, peaceful, prosperous and democratic Pakistan is the goal of the present government.

Chaudhry Fawad said that under the leadership of the father of the nation, Pakistan emerged as an independent, sovereign and progressive state.

He said the nation pays great homage to the visionary leader who transformed the dream of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

He said that the ideology of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah has become more significant to be adopted in practice, keeping in view the problems of the present times.

The foresight and political insight of the father of the nation had laid down the guiding principles such as unity, faith and discipline to change the destiny of the nation, he said.