ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,720
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,204,520
3,15324hr
5.46% positivity
Sindh
444,464
Punjab
413,182
Balochistan
32,569
Islamabad
102,617
KPK
168,258
Fawad underscores need for pursuing Quaid's vision

APP 12 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday urged upon the nation to work together for a progressive, peaceful, prosperous and democratic Pakistan as per the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In his message on the occasion of the 73rd death anniversary of the founder of the nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said "We will have to work together to cultivate a peaceful, progressive and democratic thinking for the realization of his dreams."

He said according to the vision of the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, a progressive, peaceful, prosperous and democratic Pakistan is the goal of the present government.

Chaudhry Fawad said that under the leadership of the father of the nation, Pakistan emerged as an independent, sovereign and progressive state.

He said the nation pays great homage to the visionary leader who transformed the dream of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

He said that the ideology of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah has become more significant to be adopted in practice, keeping in view the problems of the present times.

The foresight and political insight of the father of the nation had laid down the guiding principles such as unity, faith and discipline to change the destiny of the nation, he said.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah democratic Pakistan Quaid's vision

