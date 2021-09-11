ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
Lahore receives heaviest rainfall of season

Recorder Report 11 Sep 2021

LAHORE: The heaviest downpour of this rainy season inundated low-lying areas, besides disrupting the flow of traffic in the provincial capital. The thunderstorm followed by heavy rain began early Friday morning and continued till midday.

As per the Lahore city administration, the highest rainfall in Lahore was recorded at Lakshmi Chowk, 167 mm, which is the highest rainfall of the current monsoon season. In the inner city, 116 mm of rain was recorded at Paniwala Talab and 55 mm at Jail Road.

The heavy rains inundated different localities, including Johar Town, Paniwala Talab, Lakshmi Chowk, McLeod Road, Chaurburji, Islampura, Sandha, Krishannagar Bazar, Icchara, Monzang, Badami Bagh, Abid Market, Nisbat Road, Railway Station, Misri Shah, Wasimpura, Mughalpura, Johar Town and Do Muriah Pul. However, the water receded in the afternoon. The system of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) also failed, resulting in electricity failure in various parts of the city due to the tripping of dozens of LESCO feeders. Many parts of the city were without power for many hours. Moreover the rain also inundated leading roads of the city, causing problems in the traffic flow. Vehicles, especially motorcycles, found it a daunting task to drive on the flooded roads and many were stranded in the water. Roads looked like rivers and canals, which blocked the traffic.

A large number of motorcyclists were found taking refuge under the overheads on the Ferozepur Road and Multan Road, and the underpasses on the Canal Road, and thus hindering the normal flow of traffic, which caused huge traffic chaos. Many markets opened late and salaried people were late to the work or could not go due to flooded streets.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

