Sindh CM supports nation-building exercise

KARACHI: A delegation of members of Quaid-e-Azam House Museum – Institute of Nation Building comprising of Liaquat H Merchant, Senior Vice Chairman, Ikram Sehgal, Vice Chairman, Commodore Sadeed Malik (retd), Secretary General, Ameena Saiyid, member and Syed Khadim Ali Shah, member called on the Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah on 8th September, 2021 to apprise on the work and proposed activities at Quaid-e-Azam House Museum.

A set of nine photo framed pictures of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah along with extracts from historically importance statement of the Quaid were presented to the Chief Minister by Liaquat H Merchant. Simultaneously a plaque containing the same pictures with the inscription “Syed Murad Ali Shah – from a Jinnah Scholar to Chief Minister of Sindh in Jinnah’s Pakistan” was also presented to the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister of Sindh who is the Chairman of the Board of Management, Quaid-e-Azam House Museum – Institute of Nation Building expressed his full and continued support to the Board of Management in the proposed activities as a Public-Private Enterprise to promote and propagate the principles, ideals and vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as a Nation Building exercise and for the strengthening of democratic values and development of leadership in the role model of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with emphasis on public honour and private integrity.

The younger generation of Pakistanis who may not be aware of the reasons for the creation of Pakistan and what Quaid-e-Azam intended Pakistan to achieve will be explained to the younger generation in talks and via elocution, debates, dramas, educational films as well as talks by leaders of Pakistan including Parliamentarians and diplomats will be arranged at Quaid-e-Azam House Museum.

The Chief Minister of Sindh re-iterated the full support of the Government of Sindh to contribute towards the Endowment Fund for Quaid-e-Azam House Museum – Institute of Nation Building which would be invested and the proceeds would be used for all necessary Audio-visual and other activities relating to Nation Building at Quaid-e-Azam House Museum.

A full meeting of the Board of Management, Quaid-e-Azam House Museum was agreed to be held in the last week of September, 2021 with the Chief Minister of Sindh as Chairman of the Board presiding at the meeting.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Education as well as Secretary Culture and Secretary Education in addition to other government officials.

The Chief Minister of Sindh expressed his full support to the proposal of Ikram Sehgal, Vice Chairman, Board of Management to the construction of a State-of-the-Art Auditorium behind Quaid-e-Azam House Museum which would house an Auditorium on the ground floor, Audio-visual Centre and Jinnah Library on the first floor while there would be underground car parking facilities for 200-300 cars.

The construction of the auditorium project would be subject to soil testing and compliance with Heritage Laws and Rules as Quaid-e-Azam House Museum is a declared Heritage site.—PR

