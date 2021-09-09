ANL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
Qatar's deputy PM expected in Pakistan today

  • Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani will hold talks with FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi on recent developments in Kabul
BR Web Desk 09 Sep 2021

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, will visit Pakistan on Thursday (today).

"The visit of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani will add momentum to bilateral cooperation and strengthen coordination on key regional and international issues," the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement further said that Al-Thani and FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi will hold talks on Pakistan-Qatar relations. "Pakistan and Qatar enjoy close, cordial ties rooted deep in shared faith and values. The two countries closely collaborate on regional and global issues of common interest," FO said.

The West owes Qatar a favour over Afghanistan. That was the point

"Qatar is home to more than 200,000 hard working Pakistani expatriates contributing to national development and economic progress of both countries."

The two leaders will also have a discussion on developments in Afghanistan. Following the US pullout from Kabul, Qatar emerged as a key player in Afghanistan, playing an important role in US efforts to evacuate thousands of people from the war-torn country.

In the weeks since the Taliban swept into power, more than 58,000 of the 124,000 Western citizens and at-risk Afghans who were airlifted out of Afghanistan flew through Qatar.

During his visit, the Qatari Deputy PM will also call on other dignitaries as well.

