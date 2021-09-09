Sindh govt likely to extend business hours

KARACHI: Following the strike of Karachi’s Tajir Action Committee, the Sindh government on Wednesday extended business hours for the traders in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Sindh Local Bodies minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah telephoned Convener Karachi Tajir Action Committee Rizwan Irfan and informed him about the extension in the business hours.

Confirming the telephonic contact, Deputy Convener of Karachi Tajir Action Committee Sharjeel Goplani said that Nasir Hussain Shah contacted Rizwan Irfan and informed him about the extension of business hours.

He said that notification will be issued before Friday in this context.

Last week, Karachi Tajir Action Committee (KTAC) had announced to end its sit-in and hunger strike after successful talks with Sindh Local Bodies Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.

Shah met the protesting traders and had assured them of acceptance of all their demands.