Pakistan

SSGC continues to fight menace of gas theft

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company’s Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations (SS & CGTO) Wing ...
09 Sep 2021

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company’s Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations (SS & CGTO) Wing has been relentlessly fighting against illegal gas connections to curb the rising issue of Unaccounted For Gas (UFG).

Recently, the team raided a hotel in Sultanabad, Karachi, where Wazir Rehman, s/o Koka was apprehended for directly accessing gas from the Company’s pipeline to run the hotel. FIR was lodged against him and all illegal equipment was taken in custody.

The efforts of the SS & CGTO department have also been bearing fruit as the team achieves one prosecution success after another. Syed Mehmood Masood Wasti was convicted by the Honorable Gas Utility Court, Karachi Central, due to his involvement in gas theft incidences. He was fined Rs500,000 under section 17 and was also fined an additional Rs500,000 under section 11 of the Gas Theft Act, 2016.

In another case, Honorable Gas Utility Court, Malir convicted Haji Razab on account of stealing gas for commercial purpose. Convict had already paid Rs377,800 to SSGC as quantum of loss, and was fined another Rs5,000 for the act.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SSGC Wazir Rehman Syed Mehmood Masood Wasti

