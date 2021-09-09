ANL 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
Driver granted bail

Recorder Report 09 Sep 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court allowed bail to a driver, Muhammad Zahid, who was accused of crushing 15 persons to death and directed the trial court to conclude the trial within six months.

The court while allowing bail observed that the petitioner never remained involved in any case of rash and negligent driving in the recent past and for this reason this court has reached the conclusion that a case of bail is made out in his favour.

The court observed, in the presence of driving licence, whether section 320 PPC or section 322 PPC will be applicable, this dichotomy will also be determined by the trial court after sifting the evidentiary worth of

the material produced before it.

Moreover, it is also settled principle of law that heinousness of offence is no ground for the refusal of bail to an accused who otherwise becomes entitled for concession of bail. It is by now well settled that if offences do not fall within the remit of prohibitory clause of Section 497 CrPC, then basic rule is bail not jail, if some exceptional circumstances do exist, the court added.

