PPP KP stages rally in support of Khurshid Shah

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday staged protest demo for the release of senior party leader and former leader of opposition in National Assembly, Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah.

The demo was led by provincial president, Najmuddin Khan while party activists including Amjad Khan Afridi MPA, Senator Robina Khalid, Syed Zahir Ali Shah, Shazia Tehmas, Razaullah Khan, Zulfikar Afghani and local leaders participated in the protest.

