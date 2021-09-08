ANL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.31%)
ASC 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.63%)
ASL 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.33%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
BYCO 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.43%)
FCCL 19.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.74%)
FFBL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.7%)
FNEL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.97%)
GGGL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.73%)
GGL 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.87%)
HUMNL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
JSCL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 38.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
MDTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.62%)
MLCF 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.59%)
NETSOL 150.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.88%)
PAEL 32.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.23%)
PIBTL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.04%)
POWER 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
PRL 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
PTC 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.42%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 44.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.27%)
TELE 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
TRG 160.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.04%)
UNITY 37.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.59%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -30.43 (-0.6%)
BR30 24,602 Decreased By ▼ -272.6 (-1.1%)
KSE100 46,730 Decreased By ▼ -188.56 (-0.4%)
KSE30 18,747 Decreased By ▼ -100.94 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,330
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,186,234
3,31624hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
439,119
Punjab
405,005
Balochistan
32,411
Islamabad
101,249
KPK
165,512
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Abu Dhabi outperforms Gulf peers, Saudi index near 14-year high

Reuters 08 Sep 2021

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s stock market outperformed its Gulf peers on Tuesday, driven by a bounce in telecoms giant Etisalat, while the Saudi index closed at its highest in nearly 14 years.

The Abu Dhabi index advanced 1.2%, buoyed by a 6.7% jump in Emirates Telecommunications Group, the company’s biggest intraday rise in about eight months.

Etisalat said earlier in the day it had secured required approvals to increase the foreign ownership limit to 49%. Meanwhile, state-backed holding company ADQ said it plans to list Abu Dhabi Ports Co on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange before the end of the year. On Monday, ADNOC Drilling announced it intended to list on the Abu Dhabi bourse, with its parent company Abu Dhabi National Oil Co selling a minimum 7.5% stake in an initial public offering.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gave up much of its early gains to close 0.1% higher. Al Rajhi Bank added 0.5%, while Mobile Telecommunications Co Saudi Arabia, also known as Zain KSA, rose 1.3%.

The Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign fund, has made a non-binding offer to buy a 60% stake in the towers of Kuwaiti-backed Zain KSA, while two other investors offered to buy another 20% stake, valuing the towers at $807 million.

The market was weighed down by weakness in oil prices, said Wael Makarem, senior market strategist at Exness.

Brent crude futures were down 54 cents, or 0.8%, at $71.70 a barrel by 0126 GMT, as Saudi Arabia’s sharp cuts in crude contract prices for Asia sparked fears over slower demand.

Dubai’s main share index added 0.1%, helped by a 1.5% gain in Emaar Malls after the company got regulatory approval to merge with parent company Emaar Properties. Emaar Properties retreated 0.5%.

Logistic firm Aramex finished 0.8% higher after saying it has split its core businesses as part of a reshuffle aimed at capturing growth in the post-COVID-19 transportation and logistics industry.

The Qatari benchmark was flat. Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index added 0.2% to snap two sessions of losses, as most of the stocks ended in positive territory. Egypt Kuwait Holding gained 1.3%.

Egypt’s net foreign reserves rose to $40.672 billion in August from $40.609 bln in July, the central bank said on Monday.

SAUDI ARABIA added 0.1% to 11,414

ABU DHABI gained 1.2% to 7,718

DUBAI rose 0.1% to 2,909

QATAR was flat at 11,063

EGYPT up 0.2% to 11,090

BAHRAIN was up 0.1% to 1,660

OMAN lost 0.3% to 3,960

KUWAIT added 0.1% to 7,439.

Abu Dhabi Saudi index Abu Dhabi’s stock 14 year high

Comments

Comments are closed.

Abu Dhabi outperforms Gulf peers, Saudi index near 14-year high

Exporters: Govt decides to reduce port charges by half

Energy sector circular debt: Govt irked by 'twisted' facts, figures

Volatile global energy prices: Tarin asks MoE to adopt 'forward planning'

Overseas Pakistanis: PM identifies major hurdle to investment

PSDP: Release of Rs392.686bn authorised in less than three months

FY21 exports stand at $27.209bn: FBR

Indian police videos of Geelani's funeral stir fresh anger

Taliban veteran Akhund named head of new govt

Taliban fire in air to scatter protesters

UN ramps up Afghan aid appeal

Read more stories