Semi-annual newsletter of SU's IAD published

HYDERABAD: The semi-annual newsletter of the Institute of Art and Design (IAD), University of Sindh Jamshoro has been published. Director IAD and young artist Prof Saeed Ahmed Mangi along with Dean Faculty of Arts Prof Dr Syed Javed Iqbal and other teachers called on the Vice-Chancellor Prof (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro and presented him the half-yearly newsletter.

Appreciating the printing quality of the newsletter, its paper, photos and excellence of the news items, the Vice-Chancellor said that efforts should be made to include more representation of students in the newsletter and put pictures of their activities.

He said that it was a good tradition that the Institute of Art and Design has been publishing the six-month newsletter regularly to preserve its performance, academic & research activities and various research works including student degree shows and theses work.

"The efforts of Seed Ahmed Mangi and his entire team are commendable,'' he said.

Besides Dean Faculty of Arts Prof Dr Syed Javed Iqbal, Registrar Dr Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto, Prof Naimatullah Khilji, Prof Nadir Ali Jamali, Prof Najibullah Rashdi, Sabeen Naeem, Rabela Abro and others were also present on the occasion.

