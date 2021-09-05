ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
Sep 05, 2021
'First transgender rehabilitation centre to be set up in Lahore'

05 Sep 2021

FAISALABAD: First "Transgender Rehabilitation Centre" of Pakistan will be established in Lahore for the main streaming of this neglected segment of the society, said Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari Provincial Minister for Bait-ul-Mall and Social Welfare.

He was addressing a function in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) which was attended by philanthropists, industrialists, representatives of NGOs and social welfare activists. He said that different social ills are related with "she-males" and the Government intends to redress their genuine grievances by involving them in productive activities. "The proposed centre will provide them social, moral, economic, financial and psychological help", he added.

Underlining the importance of social welfare, he said that it is of paramount importance to establish a true welfare estate as envisioned by Prophet Hazart Muhammad (PBUH) about 1400 years ago. He said that the scope of this department was so wide that the Government alone could not bear its expenses hence NGOs and philanthropists must contribute their role to mitigate the sufferings of the poor and marginalized segments. He appreciated the track record of the business community of Faisalabad in undertaking huge welfare projects. "They played a proactive role in national calamities", he said and added that they always remained at forefront in undertaking the innovative welfare projects in this field.

He particularly appreciated the role of local industrialists in providing best possible facilities to the jail inmates. "They also arranged millions of rupees to pay the fines for the release for the prisoners who had completed their sentence", he said and added that in view of their services for humanity, he intends that they should also cooperate with the social welfare department.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

